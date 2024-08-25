Vance says Trump would veto federal abortion ban

(The Hill) — Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president, said former President Trump would shoot down a federal abortion ban if he recaptures the White House in the fall.
“I think he would,” Vance told NBC News’s Kristen Welker in a clip posted to the “Meet the Press” account on the social platform X Saturday. “He said that explicitly that he would.”
