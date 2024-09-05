Breaking News13 Mountain Gateway-Affiliated Personnel Released after Nearly 9 Months in Prison 

9/5/2024 Nicaragua (International Christian Concern) — After months of diplomatic negotiations between the United States and Nicaraguan governments, 13 Nicaraguan pastors and attorneys affiliated with Mountain Gateway, a Texas-based ministry, were released from prison today. 

“This is the day we have prayed and believed God for,” Jon Britton Hancock, founder of Mountain Gateway, said in a statement. “These pastors and attorneys have suffered greatly for the sake of the Gospel, but it has not been in vain. The Kingdom of God is advancing because of their persecution. Today, we cry tears of joy because our brothers and sisters are free!”  

The 13 Mountain Gateway-affiliated prisoners were among 135 “unjustly detained political prisoners” released today through a deal arranged by the U.S. government, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.  

“No one should be put in jail for peacefully exercising their fundamental rights of free expression, association, and practicing their religion,” Sullivan added. 

Nicaraguan authorities arrested the 13 Mountain Gateway personnel in December 2023 following a large evangelistic event. In March, they were convicted of money laundering and sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. They were also fined nearly $1 billion.  

International Christian Concern (ICC) President Jeff King recently spoke with Hancock about the challenges Mountain Gateway has faced in Nicaragua. ICC has also closely followed issues of religious freedom in Nicaragua, where more than 500 churches and religious organizations have been attacked since 2018.

