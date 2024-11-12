Federal judge temporarily blocks Louisiana law requiring Ten Commandments in classrooms

A Louisiana law requiring schools to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge, who ruled it coercive and unconstitutional. The law, set to take effect January 1, was challenged by nine families, who argue it violates the First Amendment by endorsing religion in public schools.

The state’s Attorney General, Liz Murrill, vowed to appeal the decision, defending the law as recognizing the Ten Commandments’ historical significance in U.S. law. The law mandates 11-by-14-inch posters of the commandments with a contextual statement in schools receiving state funds, including colleges and universities. Schools may accept donations for the displays but are not required to purchase them.

U.S. District Judge John deGravelles ruled the plaintiffs likely have a strong case, citing concerns about coercion, as families must send children to school. The American Civil Liberties Union called the ruling a victory for religious freedom, with the plaintiffs including non-Christian and nonreligious families.

Gov. Jeff Landry, who signed the law, has expressed confidence it will ultimately be upheld, citing the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision in favor of a football coach’s right to pray publicly at school events.


