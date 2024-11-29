Swiss Non-Profit Poimena Unveils Major Update for Popular Bible Memorization App, Remember Me

Poimena, a Swiss-based non-profit organization focused on spiritual growth, has announced the release of Remember Me version 6.7, a significant update to its widely-used Bible memorization app. After four years of development, the new version delivers a seamless user experience across all platforms, including Android, iOS, and web browsers. The update also marks a major milestone: Remember Me is now completely open-source and free on all platforms, with no ads or limitations, reflecting Poimena’s dedication to making spiritual tools accessible to everyone.

The new features include customizable flashcard images and enhanced label management for better verse organization. With over 2.2 million downloads globally, Remember Me continues to be the world’s most popular Bible memorization app, helping users engage with Scripture in 44 languages and 284 translations.

For more information and to download the app, visit www.remem.me.

View the news release to learn more here: https://christiannews.net/wire/remember-me-6-7-the-leading-bible-memorization-app-reaches-new-heights/