Satanic Temple launches Hellion Academy of Independent Learning (HAIL) at Ohio elementary school

The in Marysville, Ohio, under the state’s Release Time Religious Instruction (RTRI) program. Students can attend HAIL off-campus once a month during school hours. Other religious programs, including Bible study, are also offered under the RTRI.

HAIL aims to foster critical thinking, empathy, self-directed learning, and community involvement. The program is not affiliated with the local school district and was introduced following a parent’s request for a Satanic Temple alternative to LifeWise, a Christian program offering Bible lessons to students. The parent sought an option because some students felt left out if they didn’t participate in LifeWise.

June Everett, the Satanic Temple’s campaign director, explained that the program is only offered when parents request it and in districts with other religious release programs. While HAIL’s monthly frequency is due to the Satanic Temple’s smaller budget, Everett emphasized that the group’s teachings are non-theistic and do not involve worshiping Satan.

This marks the Satanic Temple’s first RTRI program in Ohio. Its After School Satan Club has operated in other Ohio cities, such as Dayton and Wilmington.

LifeWise CEO Joel Penton supports Ohio House Bill 445, which would clarify how religious programs like HAIL should be implemented in schools. He expressed no concern about other organizations offering similar programs, believing that parents should be able to choose the best religious education for their children.