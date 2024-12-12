Thou shalt murder? Fundraiser for CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione raises $31K, igniting alarming support

A crowdfunding campaign for Luigi Mangione, the man charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has raised over $31,000 on the platform GiveSendGo. Some of the donations and messages posted online have referred to the killing as a “justifiable homicide,” with supporters citing frustrations with the U.S. healthcare system, particularly insurance denials and rising medical costs. This has sparked significant concern, especially from those who see the murder as a troubling response to corporate practices.

Mangione, 26, is accused of shooting Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel on December 4, shortly before an industry conference. The murder set off a five-day manhunt, which culminated in Mangione’s arrest. While the killing has been widely condemned, Mangione’s case has also attracted a following, with some viewing his actions as a form of protest against what they perceive as corporate greed within the healthcare industry.

Many of the messages accompanying donations on GiveSendGo echo widespread dissatisfaction with the healthcare system. Some donors have described the shooting as a “justifiable homicide” in light of the way they believe insurance companies deny coverage to patients in need. Other supporters have invoked phrases like “Deny, Defend, Depose,” referencing tactics they accuse insurers of using to avoid paying claims. T-shirts and merchandise featuring Mangione’s image and slogans like “FREE LUIGI” and “Don’t Deny My Coverage” have also appeared for sale.

Despite the support, the response has raised alarm among law enforcement and experts. Felipe Rodriguez, a former NYPD detective sergeant, condemned the actions of Mangione’s supporters, stating, “They’ve made him a martyr for all the troubles people have had with their own insurance companies. But he’s a stone-cold killer.”

Experts have warned against the glorification of violence as a response to systemic problems. David Shapiro, a former FBI agent and professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, noted, “While people are frustrated with the healthcare system, this response is deeply troubling. It’s hard to justify cheering for someone who has taken a life.”

Mangione, who has publicly expressed frustration with the healthcare system, especially in dealing with his own chronic back pain, may have been personally affected by the issues he’s protesting. However, it remains unclear whether his personal grievances directly contributed to the murder.

Support for Mangione has extended to social media platforms, including TikTok, where users have shared videos and messages praising his actions. Some have even referred to him as a symbol of rising class consciousness, expressing admiration for his defiance against corporate power.

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



However, critics of Mangione’s supporters have pointed out the irony of a wealthy individual from a prominent Baltimore family being hailed as a hero for killing an executive from a working-class background in rural Iowa. This, they argue, highlights how anti-capitalist rhetoric can be distorted to justify violence.

The case has also brought attention to growing concerns about healthcare costs in the U.S., where premiums, out-of-pocket expenses, and prescription drug prices have been steadily rising in recent years. However, experts stress that violence is never an acceptable solution to these systemic issues.

In response to the growing praise for Mangione, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro condemned the sentiment, calling it “deeply disturbing.” He emphasized, “In America, we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint.”

The case continues to raise questions about the role of public anger in shaping responses to complex issues like healthcare reform. While there is widespread frustration with the system, most experts agree that addressing these concerns through violence only escalates societal divisions and undermines the search for peaceful, constructive solutions.