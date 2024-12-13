‘I wanted validation from people, not God’: Woman who accused Duke lacrosse players of rape now admits she lied

(CNN) — Crystal Mangum, the former exotic dancer who accused three Duke men’s lacrosse players of rape in 2006, igniting a national firestorm, now says she lied about the encounter.

“I testified falsely against them by saying that they raped me when they didn’t, and that was wrong. And I betrayed the trust of a lot of other people who believed in me,” Mangum said on the web show “Let’s Talk with Kat,” hosted by Katerena DePasquale.

The interview took place at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women, where Mangum is serving time for a 2013 second-degree murder conviction for stabbing her boyfriend.

“I made up a story that wasn’t true because I wanted validation from people and not from God,” Mangum said.

