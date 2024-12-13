Missouri Republican lawmaker wants to require schools to display the Ten Commandments

A Republican lawmaker from Missouri is pushing for a new bill that would mandate the display of the Ten Commandments in every public and charter school classroom across the state. Rep. Hardy Billington, a Republican from Poplar Bluff, introduced the bill this month, which would require all public school districts and charter schools to prominently display copies of the Ten Commandments—ethical guidelines from the Old Testament—in every school building and classroom.

This move is part of a broader effort by some Republicans to integrate religious teachings into schools and aligns with a rising trend in national politics, where many conservatives argue that American culture and politics are deeply rooted in Christian values. Billington’s proposal follows similar initiatives in other GOP-led states, such as Louisiana, where a recent law was passed requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in schools. However, a federal judge blocked the Louisiana law last month on constitutional grounds.

This bill has raised concerns in at least one Kansas City area school district, where officials are worried about the potential constitutional implications.