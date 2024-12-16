Madison police say at least 3 dead, 6 injured at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin

Madison police say three people are dead and six others were wounded after a shooting at Madison Abundant Life Christian School on Monday morning, Dec. 16. The suspected shooter, a student, is one of the deceased.

Officials clarified around 1 p.m. Monday saying, “During the media briefing earlier this afternoon, it was erroneously shared five were deceased.” Again, three people are deceased, six others are hurt.

“Today is a sad, sad day, not only for Madison but our entire country, where yet another police chief is doing a press conference to speak about violence in our community, specifically in one of the places that’s most sacred to me as someone who loves education and to someone who has children that are in schools,” said Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes.