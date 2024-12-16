Madison police say at least 3 dead, 6 injured at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin

By on No Comment

MADISON, Wis. – Madison police say three people are dead and six others were wounded after a shooting at Madison Abundant Life Christian School on Monday morning, Dec. 16. The suspected shooter, a student, is one of the deceased.

Officials clarified around 1 p.m. Monday saying, “During the media briefing earlier this afternoon, it was erroneously shared five were deceased.” Again, three people are deceased, six others are hurt.

“Today is a sad, sad day, not only for Madison but our entire country, where yet another police chief is doing a press conference to speak about violence in our community, specifically in one of the places that’s most sacred to me as someone who loves education and to someone who has children that are in schools,” said Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes.


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Madison police say at least 3 dead, 6 injured at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin added by on
View all posts by Editor →