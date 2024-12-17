Stunning discovery of Christian amulet pushes Christianity’s presence in northern Roman Empire back centuries

Archaeologists in Frankfurt, Germany, have uncovered an extraordinary silver amulet that contains the oldest known Christian text found north of the Alps, shedding new light on the early spread of Christianity in the Roman Empire. This remarkable discovery, dating back to the third century A.D., could change our understanding of the faith’s reach and devotion in the northern parts of the Empire.

The 1,800-year-old amulet, found during excavations of an ancient Roman cemetery outside Frankfurt in 2018, contains 18 lines of Latin text. Measuring just 1.37 inches, the delicate inscription was discovered buried near the chin of the man who likely wore it around his neck. The amulet is the earliest Christian evidence found in the region, with previous findings from the fourth century A.D. being the oldest known until now.

Known as “The Frankfurt Inscription,” the amulet was uncovered in a grave from a time period between 230 and 270 A.D. This discovery pushes back the history of Christianity in northern Europe by at least 50 to 100 years, significantly altering the historical timeline of the faith’s early spread.

The inscription, written in Latin, is rare for its time, as most amulets from this era were written in Greek or Hebrew. It is a clear and devoted Christian declaration, providing powerful evidence of the presence of Christianity in the region during a period when the faith was still in its infancy and often persecuted.

The breakthrough in deciphering the inscription came in May 2024 when researchers at the Leibniz Center for Archaeology in Mainz used a state-of-the-art computer tomography (CT) scan to reveal the hidden text. The silver foil, which had become brittle and crumpled over the centuries, was scanned at high resolution, and a 3D model was created to allow experts to carefully study the fragments of text.

Markus Scholz from Goethe University in Frankfurt, along with other experts in theology and archaeology, painstakingly pieced together the inscription. While some parts of the text remain unclear due to damage, the translation reads as follows:

“In the name of Saint Titus.

Holy, holy, holy!

In the name of Jesus Christ, Son of God!

The Lord of the World resists with strength all attacks.

The god grants well-being and admission.

This rescue device protects the person who surrenders to the will of the Lord Jesus Christ, God’s Son,

since before Jesus Christ all knees bow: the heavenly ones, the earthly, the underground, and every tongue confess (to Jesus Christ).”

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



The inscription is entirely Christian, which is rare for such artifacts of the time, as many amulets included references to multiple deities. The text emphasizes the divine authority of Jesus Christ and the Christian understanding of salvation. It also references “Saint Titus,” a disciple of the Apostle Paul, and includes the invocation “holy, holy, holy!”—a phrase not widely used in Christian texts until the fourth century A.D. Additionally, the phrase “bend your knees,” a reference to Paul’s letter to the Philippians, further strengthens its Christian character.

During the third century A.D., Christians faced severe persecution, and openly identifying as a Christian was often dangerous. The discovery of this amulet, buried with its owner, is a testament to the man’s unyielding devotion to Christ, even in the face of Roman hostility. It serves as a powerful reminder of the early Christian martyrs who risked their lives for their faith.

Frankfurt’s mayor, Mike Josef, hailed the discovery as a “scientific sensation,” noting that it will force historians to revisit the history of Christianity in the region. He emphasized that this find places Frankfurt at the heart of early Christian history, particularly with the Christmas season fast approaching.

This discovery not only enriches our understanding of early Christianity but also underscores the enduring faith of those who, centuries ago, boldly carried the message of Jesus Christ in a world that was often hostile to their beliefs. As we celebrate the birth of Christ this season, this remarkable find serves as a powerful reminder of the roots of our faith.