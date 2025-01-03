ICC Releases 2025 Global Persecution Index

1/3/2025 Washington (International Christian Concern) — International Christian Concern (ICC) has released its renamed and revamped annual report for the new year.

ICC’s 2025 Global Persecution Index offers an in-depth analysis of drivers of persecution in 20 countries, complete with stories of Christians enduring persecution for their faith in Christ.

“ICC examined every corner of the world to identify the worst of the worst areas of persecution,” ICC President Jeff King said. “Approximately 300 million Christians worldwide face persecution of all types, including imprisonment, torture, and assassination.”

Formerly known as the Persecutors of the Year, the new and improved report examines trends that have created the realities that Christians face worldwide and offers ways readers can support persecuted Christians through prayer, advocacy, and action. The comprehensive report is also geared toward decision-makers on Capitol Hill, journalists, and stakeholders.

Recent developments highlighted in the 2025 Global Persecution Index include the following:

Persecution in Nicaragua has worsened dramatically, with increased government hostility toward Christians.

In India, Hindu nationalism has intensified, stripping away the rights of Christians and other religious minorities through anti-conversion laws and mob violence.

Christians in the DRC, Nigeria, and regions throughout the Sahel face horrific attacks and displacement.

The Global Persecution Index also examines ongoing trends reshaping the landscape of religious freedom, such as the dramatic rise of authoritarianism, mass displacement, and religious nationalism. Emerging trends are explored, too, such as regimes targeting Christians across borders and the increasing use of technology to surveil and oppress believers.

There are hopeful trends as well. The Global Persecution Index includes stories of resilience and church growth — even in the most oppressive environments — like Iran and Indonesia.

Despite increased persecution worldwide, the gospel continues to spread, and God’s kingdom continues to grow. To learn more, download the 2025 Global Persecution Index for free.

To read more news stories, visit the ICC Newsroom. For interviews, please email press@persecution.org.

