Herdsmen Destroy Christian Worship Building, Homes in Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (Christian Daily International–Morning Star News) – Fulani herdsmen began the new year by attacking a predominantly Christian community at dawn on Wednesday (Jan. 1) in Kaduna state, Nigeria, burning down a church building and six houses, sources said.

Area Christians were forced to flee as the herdsmen attacked Unguwar Rogo village, Kajuru County in the southern part of the state, setting the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) building ablaze along with the homes, according to area residents.

“Tragic New Year’s attack, terrorists invaded one of our communities, Unguwar Rogo of Ugom community under Maro Ward, Kajuru LGA, Kaduna state,” said resident Istifanus Ma’aji in a text message to Christian Daily International-Morning Star News. “It is quite unfortunate that the terrorist herdsmen have vandalized many valuables, stole all kinds of farm products they came across, burned down about six houses, and set fire to the ECWA Church after looting all the movable valuables in the church and the pastorium.”

All Christians in the community have been forced out of the village, he added.

“The year is too young for us to start like this. Please, God our Creator, intervene,” Ma’aji said.

Community leader Ishaya Onussim confirmed the reports.

“The attackers, whom we believe are Fulani herdsmen, vandalized properties, stole various farm products, burned down six houses, and set the ECWA church in Unguwar Rogo ablaze, after looting valuables from the church and its pastorium,” Onussim told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News. “All our people have fled into the bushes, abandoning their belongings in a bid to save their lives.”

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



Resident Zamani Ishaku identified the assailants as Fulani herdsmen who “have continually attacked our communities.”

Mansir Hassan, state police spokesman, confirmed the attack, adding, “Police personnel have been deployed to the area.”

Nigeria remained the deadliest place in the world to follow Christ, with 4,118 people killed for their faith from Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2023, according to Open Doors’ 2024 World Watch List (WWL) report. More kidnappings of Christians than in any other country also took place in Nigeria, with 3,300.

Nigeria was also the third highest country in number of attacks on churches and other Christian buildings such as hospitals, schools, and cemeteries, with 750, according to the report.

In the 2024 WWL of the countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian, Nigeria was ranked No. 6, as it was in the previous year.

Numbering in the millions across Nigeria and the Sahel, predominantly Muslim Fulani comprise hundreds of clans of many different lineages who do not hold extremist views, but some Fulani do adhere to radical Islamist ideology, the United Kingdom’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for International Freedom or Belief (APPG) noted in a 2020 report.

“They adopt a comparable strategy to Boko Haram and ISWAP and demonstrate a clear intent to target Christians and potent symbols of Christian identity,” the APPG report states.

Christian leaders in Nigeria have said they believe herdsmen attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria’s Middle Belt are inspired by their desire to forcefully take over Christians’ lands and impose Islam as desertification has made it difficult for them to sustain their herds.

If you would like to help persecuted Christians, visit https://morningstarnews.org/resources/aid-agencies/ for a list of organizations that can orient you on how to get involved.

If you or your organization would like to help enable Morning Star News to continue raising awareness of persecuted Christians worldwide with original-content reporting, please consider collaborating at https://morningstarnews.org/donate/?

###

© 2025 Morning Star News. Articles/photos may be reprinted with credit to Morning Star News. https://morningstarnews.org

Tweet: https://twitter.com/morningstarnewz/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MorningStarNews

Morning Star News is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that relies solely on contributions to offer original news reports of persecuted Christians. By providing reliable news on the suffering church, Morning Star News’ mission is to empower those in the free world to help and to encourage persecuted Christians that they are not forgotten or alone. For free subscription, contact editor@morningstarnews.org; to make tax-deductible donations, visit https://morningstarnews.org/donate/? or send check to Morning Star News, 34281 Doheny Park Rd., # 7022, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624, USA.

The post Herdsmen Destroy Christian Worship Building, Homes in Nigeria appeared first on Morningstar News.