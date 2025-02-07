Trump’s appointment of ‘heretic’ Paula White as leader of White House faith office causes stir

(The Express Tribune) — President Donald Trump’s decision to appoint Paula White, a controversial televangelist and longtime spiritual adviser, as head of the reestablished White House faith office has ignited widespread criticism, especially from within the Christian community.

White, 57, is known for her association with the prosperity gospel movement, which teaches that faith can lead to material wealth and personal well-being. This belief has led many Orthodox Christian leaders to label her a “heretic.” Her appointment has prompted sharp reactions across social media, with critics questioning her qualifications and theological stance.

On Thursday, Trump announced the new task force during his speech at the National Prayer Breakfast, where he also revealed plans for a presidential commission on religious liberty. As part of his agenda to protect religious freedom, he pledged to combat “anti-Christian” discrimination within the federal government and ensure the protection of Christian rights nationwide.

