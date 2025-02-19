Christians raise serious concerns over Trump’s executive order expanding access to IVF

President Donald Trump’s recent executive order aimed at expanding access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) is drawing significant backlash from many in the Christian community, who argue that it raises ethical concerns about the sanctity of life and the beginning of personhood.

Signed on Tuesday, the executive order seeks to make IVF more affordable for Americans struggling with infertility by easing regulatory barriers and reducing out-of-pocket costs. The order directs the Domestic Policy Council to present recommendations within 90 days on how to make IVF and other fertility treatments more affordable and accessible. However, the move has sparked intense debate among Christian leaders and activists, who contend that it promotes practices inconsistent with biblical teachings on the value of human life.

IVF, which involves the creation of embryos outside the womb, has long been controversial due to the potential for the destruction of embryos and questions surrounding the moral status of those embryos. Many Christians are concerned that expanding access to IVF could lead to more embryos being discarded or frozen, which they view as a violation of the sanctity of life.

Emily Curtis, a voter who supported Trump in the past, voiced her regret online, stating, “I voted for Trump. I heard the abolitionists’ warnings & saw good reason not to vote, but I voted all the same. In so doing, I now truly see that I effectively gave my support for his pro-abort, pro-IVF stance. That’s 1000s + murdered imagebearers. Woe is me. I am awake now.” Her remarks reflect the growing unease among some evangelical voters, who are grappling with the ethical implications of Trump’s pro-IVF policies.

The issue of IVF gained further prominence last year after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos should be legally considered children, triggering a heated debate on the legal and moral status of embryos. In response, Trump expressed his strong support for IVF, vowing during his 2024 campaign that insurance companies or the government would cover the cost of fertility treatments.

Critics, however, worry that making IVF more accessible could unintentionally normalize practices they believe undermine God’s design for family and life. For many in the Christian community, the creation and potential destruction of embryos raise serious moral concerns, particularly if the goal is to make IVF treatments more widely available and affordable.

As the Trump administration moves forward with its plans to reduce the financial burden of IVF, many Christians remain deeply divided over the ethical implications of such policies. While some support the goal of making treatments more affordable for families facing infertility, others argue that the long-term consequences could be damaging to the values they hold dear regarding life, creation, and the sanctity of family.

