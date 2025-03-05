Democrat Rep. Sylvester Turner suddenly dies after Trump’s address to Congress

The House of Representatives is mourning the loss of Rep. Sylvester Turner, a newly elected Democrat from Texas, who tragically passed away following a medical emergency after President Donald Trump’s March 4 address to Congress. He was 70 years old.

Turner, who served as the mayor of Houston from 2016 until 2024, had attended the President’s speech and posted a video to X (formerly Twitter) just 30 minutes before the address at 8:30 p.m. ET. In the video, he introduced his guest, Angela Hernandez, who was advocating for her sick daughter. Turner also made a statement, urging the current administration: “Don’t mess with Medicaid. Let me be clear: any cuts to Medicaid are a direct attack on families like Angela’s.”

Turner’s sudden death came as a shock to his colleagues, who were informed by House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) during a closed-door meeting. NBC News confirmed his passing, citing reports from fellow House Democrats.

A survivor of bone cancer, Turner had spoken with colleagues and was seen earlier that afternoon in a tunnel connecting the Capitol to the Cannon Building, where some witnessed what appeared to be a medical emergency.

Governor Greg Abbott is now tasked with calling for a special election to replace Turner, a process that could take several months.

In the wake of his unexpected death, tributes poured in from both sides of the aisle. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) expressed his condolences, stating, “Rep. Turner had a long and distinguished career in public service… In what would be his final message, he reminded us ‘don’t mess with Medicaid.’”

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) also offered his condolences: “We’re saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Congressman Sylvester Turner. He served his community faithfully, not only as a member of Congress, but also as a former state legislator and a mayor of Houston.”

Turner’s dedication to his constituents and his work on behalf of the people of Houston leaves behind a legacy of service and commitment.