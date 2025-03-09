Pastor John MacArthur: ‘I am on the last lap’

Pastor John MacArthur, appearing frail but resilient, shared a heartfelt video message with attendees of the Shepherds Conference, expressing gratitude for their continued support while acknowledging that he is now on his “last lap” in ministry, following a lengthy recovery after seven weeks in the hospital.

In the video, posted on social media, the 85-year-old pastor of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, explained that while he felt well, his strength had been significantly affected by his extended hospitalization.

“I want to express grace to all of you at the Shepherds Conference. This is the highlight of my year, so it’s disappointing to be with you only through video,” MacArthur said to conference attendees during the event, which took place from March 5-7.

He continued, “It really came down to being the only option. I haven’t recovered as quickly as I hoped. I feel great, but I’ve lost a lot of strength after being in the hospital for seven weeks. I’m working with a physical therapist and trainers, trying to get back as soon as possible.”

MacArthur also took a moment to thank his supporters for their prayers and unwavering faithfulness.

Reflecting on his health and the season of life he’s in, he added, “I realize I’m on the last lap. That takes on a new meaning when you know you’re on the short end of the candle. I am filled with gratitude and praise to God for all He has allowed me to be part of and for all He has accomplished through His Word during these years of ministry. Grace and peace to you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.”

The conference wrapped up on Friday, and his video address was shared online the following Saturday.

MacArthur’s absence from church has been due to complications from heart and lung surgeries, which have kept him away for an extended period. Last year, he underwent several procedures, including three heart surgeries and lung surgery in the final months. Despite battling physical challenges, MacArthur expressed thanks for remaining active during his recovery.

Further health complications led to another extended hospital stay earlier this year, following breathing difficulties in January, which required additional treatment. His condition was closely monitored by a small group of family and close associates, with no details on his condition shared publicly at the time.

In February, a church leader confirmed that MacArthur had been released from the hospital and was recuperating at home, with medical teams continuing to monitor his recovery and recommending physical therapy to rebuild his strength.

MacArthur has served as the pastor of Grace Community Church since 1969. Over the decades, he has preached thousands of sermons, written numerous books, and reached global audiences through broadcasts and online platforms. Though his health challenges have disrupted his regular preaching schedule, he has resumed limited speaking engagements as his condition allows.