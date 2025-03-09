vTech io launches AI avatar, Alex 1.0, to support Christian ministries and churches

By on No Comment

vTECH io has launched Alex 1.0, an AI-powered website avatar designed to provide 24/7 support for Christian ministries, churches, and non-profit organizations. According to the company’s press release, Alex is capable of answering questions, sharing event details, and even presenting the gospel to visitors at any time of day or night.

“Imagine a family visiting your church’s website at 11:00 PM. Instead of waiting for a response, Alex is there to provide answers and invite them to your next service,” the release states.

The release highlights how this technology could enhance ministry engagement by offering real-time assistance for members and visitors alike. vTECH io envisions Alex as a tool to bridge the gap between ministries and their communities, especially in the hours when staff are unavailable. For more information about the launch of Alex 1.0 and its potential impact on Christian outreach, read the full press release here: Introducing Alex: Revolutionizing Engagement for Christian Ministries and Churches


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

vTech io launches AI avatar, Alex 1.0, to support Christian ministries and churches added by on
View all posts by Editor →