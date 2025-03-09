vTech io launches AI avatar, Alex 1.0, to support Christian ministries and churches

vTECH io has launched Alex 1.0, an AI-powered website avatar designed to provide 24/7 support for Christian ministries, churches, and non-profit organizations. According to the company’s press release, Alex is capable of answering questions, sharing event details, and even presenting the gospel to visitors at any time of day or night.

“Imagine a family visiting your church’s website at 11:00 PM. Instead of waiting for a response, Alex is there to provide answers and invite them to your next service,” the release states.

The release highlights how this technology could enhance ministry engagement by offering real-time assistance for members and visitors alike. vTECH io envisions Alex as a tool to bridge the gap between ministries and their communities, especially in the hours when staff are unavailable. For more information about the launch of Alex 1.0 and its potential impact on Christian outreach, read the full press release here: Introducing Alex: Revolutionizing Engagement for Christian Ministries and Churches