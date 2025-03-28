Marvin Sapp criticized after ordering ushers to ‘close the doors’ as he demands $40,000 in donations at church convention

(Fox 25 Houston) — In a resurfaced video from 2024, pastor and gospel singer Marvin Sapp is being criticized by the internet after he told ushers of the church to close the doors and challenged those at a convention to donate $40,000.

In July 2024, Marvin Sapp preached at the 109th Pentecostal Assemblies of the World Convention in Baltimore, Maryland.

Towards the end, Sapp goes on to talk about paying $2,000 to get his ordination and licensing renewed.

“How am I going to preach up here and not lead by example,” Sapp said. “Leadership leads, and they understand the cost that is involved.”

After telling the congregation the story, he goes on to tell the ushers in the church to “close the doors” multiple times.

