Trump’s ‘gay,’ Soros-linked treasury secretary Scott Bessent takes key role in trade strategy

In a significant move that continues to raise concerns among Christians and conservatives, President Donald Trump appointed Scott Bessent as treasury secretary in January 2025. Bessent, an openly homosexual man with a background in hedge fund management and strong financial ties to liberal financier George Soros, now plays a central role in shaping the administration’s approach to tariffs and international trade. While his financial credentials are recognized, his personal lifestyle and globalist connections have drawn alarm — not only because of the political implications, but because they reflect a deeper shift away from the moral and spiritual foundations that once defined conservative leadership.

Bessent, who is “married” to a man and has children via surrogacy, lives in direct contradiction to the biblical definition of marriage and family. His prominent role, coupled with ties to Soros — a figure known for advancing progressive and anti-Christian agendas — has led many to question whether those leading the nation are aligned with the values that once undergirded America’s strength and blessing. These developments raise a sobering question: how can the nation expect God’s favor — financially or otherwise — while continuing to elevate individuals and ideologies that stand in defiance of His Word?

Bessent’s role in trade strategy

Bessent’s position as treasury secretary places him at the forefront of the administration’s economic strategies, especially regarding the ongoing trade war with China. Although appointed relatively recently, Bessent has been an influential advisor in shaping the direction of U.S. trade policy, particularly regarding tariffs. His approach to trade has been described as more moderate compared to the earlier, more combative policies favored by other figures in the administration. This shift in strategy has led some to question whether Bessent’s influence will lead to a change in the administration’s overall economic vision.

Soros connections and globalist concerns

Bessent’s ties to George Soros, a well-known financier who funds liberal political causes, have raised alarm among critics of the globalist agenda. Soros has long advocated for progressive policies and has been a vocal critic of many of Trump’s initiatives. Bessent’s past work at Soros Fund Management, alongside his ongoing professional relationship with Soros, has led some to worry that globalist influences are increasingly shaping U.S. economic policy. These concerns are particularly focused on trade, where critics fear that Bessent’s views might conflict with Trump’s “America First” principles.

Trump’s record on social issues

Bessent’s appointment also underscores a broader pattern in Trump’s political record that some may not be fully aware of. While widely supported by Christians and conservatives, Trump has, throughout his political career, expressed support for various parts of the so-called LGBTQ agenda. During his first term, his administration launched a global campaign to advocate for the decriminalization of homosexuality — a move that was praised in some international circles but drew concern from many within his conservative base. Trump has also stated that he would be comfortable voting for a homosexual president. In 2020, he shared a video from the Log Cabin Republicans in which former ambassador Richard Grenell called him “the most pro-gay president in American history.” Trump responded by tweeting, “My great honor!!!” These past positions help explain, for some, the appointment of individuals like Bessent to key roles in the administration, though they continue to raise questions among those who expected a firmer stand on biblical values.

Bessent’s personal life, Soros ties, and their implications

Bessent’s personal life has raised significant concerns among those who hold to a traditional biblical understanding of marriage and family. His “marriage” to John Freeman and their children via surrogacy stand in direct opposition to the biblical view of marriage as a sacred union between one man and one woman. This lifestyle choice, which contradicts traditional Christian family values, is one aspect that has garnered attention.

However, the controversy surrounding Bessent extends beyond his personal life. His strong financial ties to George Soros, a liberal billionaire financier known for his support of progressive causes, have further raised alarm. Soros has been a vocal advocate for policies that are at odds with many conservative and Christian values, including his support for liberal social issues and globalist economic agendas. Bessent’s work at Soros Fund Management and his continued connections to Soros raise concerns that his views and policies might reflect a globalist and progressive ideology, which could potentially conflict with the “America First” principles championed by Trump’s administration. For many, the combination of Bessent’s personal lifestyle and his association with Soros underscores the growing influence of globalist figures within the Trump administration, raising questions about the direction of U.S. policy on both social and economic fronts.

Trade strategy leadership and other key figures

While Bessent holds significant influence over trade policy, he is not the only figure shaping the direction of U.S. trade relations. Jamieson Greer, appointed as United States trade representative in February 2025, continues to play an instrumental role in formulating trade strategies, particularly in renegotiating existing deals. Peter Navarro, a well-known advocate for hardline trade policies during Trump’s first term, still exerts influence over trade policy, particularly in relation to China. These individuals, along with Bessent, are working to reshape America’s approach to international trade.

Where does this leave Trump’s base?

For many of Trump’s supporters, especially Christians and conservatives, the growing number of appointments that embrace more liberal social policies raises questions about the future direction of the administration. The appointment of Bessent, coupled with Trump’s evolving views on LGBTQ issues, presents a challenge for his conservative base. Many of his supporters, who initially backed him for his promise to uphold traditional family values, now find themselves questioning whether Trump’s leadership is moving away from the principles they hold dear.

A nation’s blessings depend on its allegiance to God

As the administration moves forward with its economic and social policies, many believe the direction of the country depends on its adherence to biblical principles. The verse from Psalm 33:12 (KJV) — “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord” — serves as a reminder that the nation’s prosperity is linked to its faithfulness to God. If America is to remain blessed and prosperous, some argue that the nation must return to honoring God and upholding the moral and spiritual values that have long been the foundation of the country.