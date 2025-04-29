Boko Haram Kills Seven Christians in Borno State, Nigeria 

ABUJA, Nigeria (Christian Daily International–Morning Star News) – Boko Haram terrorists on Monday (April 28) attacked a predominantly Christian community in Borno state, northeast Nigeria, killing seven Christians and setting homes and church buildings ablaze, residents said.

The militants attacked Kwaple village in Chibok County, said area resident James Musa.

“Kwaple village in Chibok Local Government Area is under attack from Boko Haram terrorists. Please pray for God’s intervention,” Musa said, echoing text messages to Christian Daily International-Morning Star News from other residents.

Resident Ibrahim Adamu said seven Christian mourners at a wake were slain and several others severely injured by suspected Boko Haram insurgents. Modu Mustapha, chairman of the Chibok Local Government Council, confirmed the attack.

“On Monday at about 5 p.m., Boko Haram terrorists attacked Christians at a wake in Kwaple community,” Mustapha told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News. “The attack on the mourners resulted in stampede and pandemonium as these mourners were forced to flee as they were shot at randomly by the terrorists. Seven Christians who were mourning were killed during the attack carried out by Boko Haram, while many others were injured.”

The wounded were receiving hospital treatment. Mustapha said a number of church buildings were destroyed in the attack.

The assault was the latest in a wave of violence reflecting a resurgence of jihadist attacks in Nigeria’s northeast by Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Suspected militants reportedly ambushed and killed 10 civilians and two security officials in Borno state’s Gwoza area on Saturday (April 26) and injured two others. Also on Saturday in Adamawa state, suspected Boko Haram militants reportedly killed 10 people and wounded several others in an attack in Kopre village.

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



On Monday (April 28), 26 people were killed when an improved explosive device detonated as two vehicles were traveling between Rann and Gamboru Ngala in Borno state.

Boko Haram, officially known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, seeks to impose sharia (Islamic law) throughout Nigeria. The jihadist militant group based in northeastern Nigeria saw a split in 2016 that resulted in the emergency of ISWAP.

The name Boko Haram was long translated at “Western education is forbidden,” but the group says it should be translated as “Western civilization is forbidden.” Boko Haram insurgents believe other Muslims who do not join their jihad are infidels and thus justify killing them as well as “apostates.” This position is considered part of strict Salafi jihadism but not mainstream Islam.

Nigeria remained among the most dangerous places on earth for Christians, according to Open Doors’ 2025 World Watch List of the countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian. Of the 4,476 Christians killed for their faith worldwide during the reporting period, 3,100 (69 percent) were in Nigeria, according to the WWL.

“The measure of anti-Christian violence in the country is already at the maximum possible under World Watch List methodology,” the report stated.

Nigeria ranked seventh on the 2025 WWL list of the 50 worst countries for Christians.

If you would like to help persecuted Christians, visit https://morningstarnews.org/resources/aid-agencies/ for a list of organizations that can orient you on how to get involved.

If you or your organization would like to help enable Morning Star News to continue raising awareness of persecuted Christians worldwide with original-content reporting, please consider collaborating at https://morningstarnews.org/donate/?

###

© 2025 Christian Daily International-Morning Star News. Articles/photos may be reprinted with credit to Christian Daily International-Morning Star News. https://morningstarnews.org

Tweet: https://twitter.com/morningstarnewz/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MorningStarNews

Morning Star News is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that relies solely on contributions to offer original news reports of persecuted Christians. By providing reliable news on the suffering church, Morning Star News’ mission is to empower those in the free world to help and to encourage persecuted Christians that they are not forgotten or alone. For free subscription, contact editor@morningstarnews.org; to make tax-deductible donations, visit https://morningstarnews.org/donate/? or send check to Morning Star News, 34281 Doheny Park Rd., # 7022, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624, USA.

The post Boko Haram Kills Seven Christians in Borno State, Nigeria appeared first on Morningstar News.