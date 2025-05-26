Herdsmen Slaughter 42 Christians in Taraba State, Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (Christian Daily International–Morning Star News) – Fulani herdsmen in the early hours of Saturday (May 24) killed 42 people in three predominantly Christian communities in Taraba state, northeast Nigeria, sources said.

In Karim Lamido County, the assailants invaded Munga Dosso, Munga Lelau and Bandawa villages, destroying homes as well as slaughtering residents, according to officials and residents.

“My people in Karim Lamido Local Government Area, who are mostly Christians, have been attacked by Fulani herdsmen. Our houses have been burnt, and more than 42 Christians killed,” Miriam Silas told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News in a text message.

Taraba Gov. Kefas Agbu described the attacks as a “direct assault on the peace- loving people of the area” and “horrendous and unacceptable.”

The governor said he would ensure the assailants would be found, arrested and prosecuted.

“Our citizens’ safety is my top priority. We have activated all necessary security measures to prevent further violence and bring those responsible to book,” Agbu said through a statement by spokesman Emmanuel Bello.

Area residents sent distressed messages on Saturday (May 24).

“A devastating attack by herdsmen on three communities has claimed the lives of 42 Christians and forced hundreds of others to flee their homes the early morning of Saturday,” Obadiah Abbawa said in a text message. “The attack led to the destruction of houses and left the communities in complete ruins.”

Another area resident, Zion Chaffi, said, “Karim Lamido area is being attacked by Fulani herdsmen. Pray for God’s intervention for us.”

Dr. Tijo Kenneth Mingeh, a prominent Christian resident of the area, described the attacks as tragic.

“This tragic attack has brought untold pain and disruption to lives, homes and livelihoods,” Mingeh said. “These communities have been torn apart by this unfortunate incident.”

James Leshen, spokesman for the Taraba State Command, said police were deployed to the areas.

Numbering in the millions across Nigeria and the Sahel, predominantly Muslim Fulani comprise hundreds of clans of many different lineages who do not hold extremist views, but some Fulani do adhere to radical Islamist ideology, the United Kingdom’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for International Freedom or Belief (APPG) noted in a 2020 report.

“They adopt a comparable strategy to Boko Haram and ISWAP and demonstrate a clear intent to target Christians and potent symbols of Christian identity,” the APPG report states.

Christian leaders in Nigeria have said they believe herdsmen attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria’s Middle Belt are inspired by their desire to forcefully take over Christians’ lands and impose Islam as desertification has made it difficult for them to sustain their herds.

Nigeria remained among the most dangerous places on earth for Christians, according to Open Doors’ 2025 World Watch List of the countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian. Of the 4,476 Christians killed for their faith worldwide during the reporting period, 3,100 (69 percent) were in Nigeria, according to the WWL.

“The measure of anti-Christian violence in the country is already at the maximum possible under World Watch List methodology,” the report stated.

In the country’s North-Central zone, where Christians are more common than they are in the North-East and North-West, Islamic extremist Fulani militia attack farming communities, killing many hundreds, Christians above all, according to the report. Jihadist groups such as Boko Haram and the splinter group Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), among others, are also active in the country’s northern states, where federal government control is scant and Christians and their communities continue to be the targets of raids, sexual violence, and roadblock killings, according to the report. Abductions for ransom have increased considerably in recent years.

The violence has spread to southern states, and a new jihadist terror group, Lakurawa, has emerged in the northwest, armed with advanced weaponry and a radical Islamist agenda, the WWL noted. Lakurawa is affiliated with the expansionist Al-Qaeda insurgency Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin, or JNIM, originating in Mali.

Nigeria ranked seventh on the 2025 WWL list of the 50 worst countries for Christians.

