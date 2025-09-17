Officials, Muslims Halt Church Construction in Indonesia

SURABAYA, Indonesia (Morning Star News) – Officials in Central Java Province, Indonesia halted construction of a church and religious tourism compound following pressure from local council members and Muslim groups.

The Karanganyar Regent on Sept. 2 suspended construction of the Immanuel Christian Church (Gereja Kristen Immanuel, GKIM) building and the Holyland Bukit Doa religious tourism compound of the Indonesia Bethel Church (Gereja Bethel Indonesia, GBI), in Klepuh, Plosorejo, Karangturi village, Gondangrejo Sub-District, Karanganyar Regency.

The letter of suspension stated that several community groups opposed the project, believing it could create social conflict. Construction may continue once the issues with the local community are resolved, SoloBalapan.com. reported.

“This suspension of construction aims to maintain conducive conditions and prevent social conflict,” the regent wrote, according to SoloBalapan.com. “The local government is obliged to prioritize the interests of the wider community.”

Government officials passed the decision to halt construction directly to the Surakarta Anugerah Family Foundation at the site on Sept. 3. Members of the Karanganyar Regency councils stated construction of the church building and religious tourism compound did not comply with the original permit.

“The original permit was for the church construction; however, what was actually built was a religious tourism site resembling a mini-Jerusalem,” stated Sarjono, spokesperson for the Prosperous Justice Party (Partai Keadilan Sejahtera) in Karanganyar Regency, a party closely affiliated with the Islamist Hizbuth Tahrir, as reported by Jatengnews.id. “Residents were not involved in the development of the religious area and were not even aware of it.”

Wawan Pramono, spokesperson for The Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerakan Indonesia Raya), made a similar statement, reportedly saying, “Many residents are unaware of the construction of the Holy Land. The construction process must be halted until the permit issue is resolved.”

The Gondangrejo Islamic Community Forum (Forum Umat Islam, FUI) in Karanganyar Regency on Aug. 1 submitted a letter of objection to the local government. The two parties than met on Aug. 6. The Karanganyar government responded by meeting with protesters on Sept. 1 and ultimately recommended postponing the compound construction.

Ahmad Rosyidi, a writer for Kompasiana.com, indicated that rejection of the religious tourism compound came not only from the Gondangrejo Islamic Community Forum (Forum Umat Islam, FUI) but also from the Industrial Unit Focus (Fokus Unit Industri, FUI) of the Solo Raya area. He mentioned that the Solo Raya FUI asked the community to sign a statement opposing the development project.

“Problems with this project continue to this day, Friday, September 12,” Ahmad stated. “A solidarity convoy coordinated by the FUI Solo Raya took place in Plesungan village, Gondangrejo District, Karanganyar Regency.”

Citing a statement from the Karangturi village head Mulyani, Ahmad stated that the project was legally valid and had obtained a construction permit. Local residents had already received funds from land sales used for the proposed religious tourism site, according to Ahmad.

The Karanganyar Regency government on Aug. 26 expressed its commitment to ensuring construction of the Holyland Prayer Park, reported FokusJateng.com.

“We are committed to ensuring that the community can worship comfortably and ensuring investors can invest safely,” said Regional Secretary Timotius Suryadi during a plenary session of the Karanganyar Regency House of Representatives. “The government will establish a project monitoring team. If the permits are not in accordance, it will be reviewed.”

‘Disaster’

Various videos circulating by Muslim groups described construction of the church building and religious tourism area as a religious disaster for Islamic doctrines, according to FokusJateng.com.

GosamTV, in a Sept. 7 video release viewed by 1,113 people labelled construction of the site a disaster for Islamic doctrines and concludes with a call to prayer (takbir).

“We, the Muslim community of Solo Raya, firmly declare that the construction of Bukit Doa, KA [Karanganyar] City, churches, dormitories, orphanages and other buildings under the Surakarta Anugerah Family Foundation in Kedungturi and Plesungan villages in Gondangrejo, Karanganyar, is a religious doctrine disaster for the Muslim community of Solo Raya,” the video stated.

Another video released by GosamTV shows a declaration of opposition to the construction of the Christian place of worship, preceded by a meeting of dozens of people that was attended by several public officials, clerics and prominent figures.

A video released by the Anis Rasyid Baswedan Volunteer account, which has around 80,000 members, shows a Muslim figure from the Karanganyar Islamic Community Army (Laskar Umat Islam Karanganyar, LAKIK) also opposing the project.

“We call on Muslims everywhere to reject this project because it will be a religious disaster for the future of the Muslim community, our children and grandchildren,” the video stated, claiming that the site was located on 40 to 47 hectares of land in an area whose population was 99 percent Muslim and therefore that any development should be Islamic.

“Go ahead and build the project,” the video stated, “but build something that benefits the community. If the people are Muslim, why build a church and a theological college? So, my fellow Muslims, I urge you to reject this project.”

The ground-breaking ceremony for the first phase of Prayer Hill’s construction took place on April 22, 2024, according to the Instagram account ka.solowiduran. With Pastor Obaja Tanto Setiawan, Global Shepherd staff, donor representatives, the construction committee and the contractor in attendance, the participants expressed hope that the compound would be a blessing for many.

Intercessory prayers and the release of a pair of doves marked the beginning of the City Railway construction under the work.

“Let’s continue to pray for and support the construction of the City Railway until God’s vision to raise harvesters and be a blessing to many is truly fulfilled,” the account holder wrote.

