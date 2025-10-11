Giving Is Up, but Givers Are Fewer: Chris McDaniel on America’s Changing Generosity

(Christian News Network Wire) — After three years of stagnation, charitable giving in the U.S. finally rebounded in 2024 — reaching an estimated $592.5 billion, up 6.3% from the previous year. Yet beneath the strong topline numbers, fewer Americans are giving, and the nation’s generosity is increasingly concentrated among larger donors.

In his new analysis, “Know and Respond to What the New Data Says About Giving,” Chris McDaniel, Vice President of Sales at vTECH io, examines the data and what it means for faith-based organizations heading into 2026. McDaniel highlights the rise of Donor Advised Funds, the steady growth of monthly and online giving, and the shifting priorities of younger Christian donors, who are redefining generosity through visible impact and cause-driven engagement.

“This is a pivotal moment,” McDaniel notes. “We’re seeing giving dollars increase, but the base of participation is shrinking — ministries need to adapt now to sustain their reach into the next generation.” His report outlines seven key pivots for churches and nonprofits, from building stronger retention pipelines to creating DAF-friendly giving pathways.

👉 Read the full analysis: Ignite Your Generosity – Know and Respond to What the New Data Says About Giving

This story is distributed by Christian News Network Wire.