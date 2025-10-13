Doves or dollars? Forrest Frank says ‘no trophy for Jesus’ and sparks award show debate

(FOX News) — Christian singer Forrest Frank said he will no longer attend music award shows — including this week’s GMA Dove Awards — citing a personal faith conviction about seeking worldly recognition.
On Monday, ahead of the 56th annual GMA Dove Awards in Nashville, Tenn., Frank posted a video on social media explaining he would not attend, despite being nominated for several awards this year.
The “Your Way’s Better” singer said he has been wrestling with where to draw the line as a Christian musician trying to live out his faith while gaining fame in the entertainment industry.
