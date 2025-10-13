Trump says ‘I think I’m not maybe Heaven-bound … I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to make Heaven’

(Christian News Network) — President Donald Trump raised questions over the weekend with comments suggesting he is unsure if he will make it to Heaven. The remarks came as he traveled on Air Force One to Israel to sign a peace initiative aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

“I don’t think there’s anything going to get me in Heaven,” Trump told reporters on board the plane on Sunday. “I think I may not be Heaven-bound. I may be in Heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I’m not sure I’m going to be able to make Heaven.”

Trump’s comments were part of a broader conversation with reporters during the flight, though he did not elaborate further on his statement. The remarks have drawn attention given his history of courting Christian voters and frequently discussing religion in public settings.

The trip to Israel marks a high-profile diplomatic engagement for Trump, who is seeking to facilitate a peace deal amid ongoing conflict in the region.

Observers noted that while Trump often speaks candidly on a variety of topics, his remarks about Heaven are unusual in their ambiguity, leaving open questions about his personal beliefs.