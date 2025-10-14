Bloodthirsty Hamas idolaters continue killing spree after peace deal, dozens of Gazans executed

(CBC) — Hamas fighters tightened their grip in Gaza on Tuesday after carrying out public executions, defying any suggestions the Palestinian militant group is willing to cede control of the embattled territory.

In a stark assertion of the group’s return, fighters executed men they accused of collaborating with Israeli forces. In one video circulated late on Monday, Hamas fighters dragged seven men into a circle of people in Gaza City, forced them to their knees and shot them from behind.

A Hamas source confirmed to Reuters that the event happened. The location was also verified through satellite images.

