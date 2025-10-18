Exposed: ‘No Kings’ protest backed by communist and socialist groups who idolize dictators

(Christian News Network) — The “No Kings” protests against President Donald Trump, held today, attracted attention not only for their criticism of the president but also for the groups supporting the movement. According to The Western Journal, partners of the official No Kings organization include the Communist Party USA and chapters of the Democratic Socialists of America, including those in New York City and Boulder, Colorado. These groups have long histories of praising authoritarian regimes.

For example, the CPUSA has openly lauded the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, sending letters of support during his life, celebrating the anniversary of Cuba’s communist revolution, and commemorating him after his death. The Cuban regime under Castro’s rule has been widely documented to commit severe human rights abuses, including the killing of over 4,400 political opponents and the arbitrary detention or torture of many others, according to the Cuba Archive and the U.S. State Department. Similarly, the DSA’s International Committee has expressed solidarity with North Korea’s totalitarian government.

Founded in 2025, No Kings frames Trump as an authoritarian figure, positioning itself against his political influence. However, the movement’s connections with groups that have openly praised repressive governments have raised questions about the broader ideology and alliances involved in the protests. Today’s demonstrations highlight not only the ongoing political polarization in the United States but also the complex and sometimes controversial networks that support anti-Trump activism.

