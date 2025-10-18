‘Pope Leo’ gives Muslims a ‘prayer room’ in the heart of Catholicism, the Vatican

(WND) — Robert Francis Prevost, also known as “Pope Leo” and head of the worldwide Catholic Church, has handed over to Muslims a “prayer room” in the Vatican, the heart of the [s0-called] church.

It is in a report at the Independent Sentinel that explains the confirmation came from a “casual remark,” not a formal statement or press release as the Vatican often uses.

It was during an interview with La Repubblica just days ago that Giascomo Cardinali, vice-prefect of the Apostolic Library, confirmed, “Of course, some Muslim scholars have asked us for a room with a carpet to pray, and we have given it to them.

Read this story >>