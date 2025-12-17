Seven nights, seven churches: A spark of Christian prayer, worship, and collaboration across Richland County

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Seven churches across Mansfield and Richland County came together for Fan the Flame, a seven-night series focused on prayer, worship, and collaboration across denominational lines. The gatherings drew hundreds of pastors, leaders, and community members, sparking renewed energy and a sense of shared purpose throughout the local Christian community. Participants say the events represent a meaningful step toward lasting cooperation rather than a one-time effort.

Organizers say the initiative, now called “Godsfield,” is already inspiring future joint activities, including monthly worship gatherings and citywide prayer events planned for 2026. Leaders describe the movement as a growing example of how churches can work together to strengthen both their congregations and the broader community.

