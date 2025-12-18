Kirk Cameron doubles down, defends annihilationist view while others cite biblical warnings of eternal torment

(Christian News Network) — Actor and evangelist Kirk Cameron is doubling down on his recent discussion about the doctrine of Hell, insisting that while he fully affirms Hell, judgment, and conscious suffering, he is openly questioning whether that suffering is eternal — a position known as conditional immortality or annihilationism.

In a video posted to social media Wednesday, Cameron addressed the controversy sparked by his Dec. 3 podcast episode with his son James, where he explored this view. The episode drew significant attention, with critics accusing Cameron of softening or denying longstanding biblical teaching on the nature and duration of Hell.

Cameron said the dialogue began with sincere questions from his son, particularly about what the Bible actually teaches happens to the unrepentant after death. He asked whether judgment — while real, just, and severe — culminates in everlasting conscious torment, or whether it ends in what Scripture calls destruction, death, or the “second death.”

While Cameron seeks a nuanced understanding, many passages are traditionally cited as evidence for eternal conscious punishment:

Matthew 25:46 (KJV): “And these shall go away into everlasting punishment: but the righteous into life eternal.”

Mark 9:43–48 (KJV): “Where their worm dieth not, and the fire is not quenched.”

Luke 16:23–24 (KJV): “And in hell he lift up his eyes, being in torments… for I am tormented in this flame.”

2 Thessalonians 1:9 (KJV): “Who shall be punished with everlasting destruction from the presence of the Lord.”

Revelation 14:11 (KJV): “And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up forever and ever.”

Revelation 20:10 (KJV): “And shall be tormented day and night forever and ever.”

Proponents of conditional immortality, including Cameron, argue that terms like “destruction” and “second death” refer to final cessation of existence, and that words like “everlasting” (aionios) can describe the age or finality of punishment rather than unending conscious torment. Cameron emphasized that the question is not whether judgment is real, but whether conscious torment lasts forever or ultimately ends.

Cameron said reactions to his discussion have been mixed. He expressed disappointment that many responses relied on short clips rather than the full context of his conversation. “What genuinely surprised me,” he said, “was to see that same pattern coming from within the Church itself, from my own brothers and sisters in Christ and even some very influential leaders.”

The former Growing Pains star stressed that he approached the topic prayerfully and consulted his pastor, wife, historians, and Christian apologists before discussing it publicly. “So let me be very clear,” Cameron said. “I believe in Hell. I believe in judgment. I have not denied the authority of Scripture.”

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



While reaffirming respect for traditional views of eternal punishment, Cameron highlighted theologians historically sympathetic to conditional immortality. Rather than retreating from the controversy, he said he stands by the conversation and believes it deserves careful, Scripture-centered consideration within the Church — even as others point to the strong language of eternal torment found in these biblical passages.