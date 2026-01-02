Zohran Mamdani takes oath of office on Quran, becomes first NYC mayor to do so

(Christian News Network) — Zohran Mamdani was sworn in Thursday as Mayor of New York City, becoming the first mayor in the city’s history to take the oath of office on the Quran, as well as the first self‑identifying Muslim and first South Asian individual to hold the position.

The private swearing‑in ceremony took place just after midnight in a decommissioned subway station beneath City Hall. Departing from the longstanding tradition of using the Bible, Mamdani placed his hand on multiple copies of the Quran—one belonging to his grandfather and another historic volume on loan from the New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. A larger public inauguration ceremony is scheduled for later Friday at City Hall.

New York law does not require the use of a religious text when administering the oath of office. Nonetheless, Mamdani’s choice marked a notable departure from the Bible‑centered customs that have accompanied civic ceremonies throughout much of the nation’s history.

Historic Quran Used in Ceremony

The historic Quran used in the private ceremony is believed to date to the late 18th or early 19th century and was previously part of the personal collection of Arturo Schomburg, a scholar of the Harlem Renaissance whose work documented the contributions of people of African descent. Library officials characterized the text as a modest, utilitarian volume rather than a ceremonial artifact.

The library’s involvement drew attention to the fact that public institutions are increasingly highlighting religious symbols beyond the traditional Christian liturgical context in civic events.

Campaign Background and Political Positions

Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist and former member of the New York State Assembly, emphasized housing reform, immigration policy, and opposition to what he described as systemic discrimination during his campaign. He frequently referenced Islamophobia in New York following the September 11 attacks and highlighted his identity in outreach to immigrant and minority communities.

His policy positions have drawn controversy, including vocal criticism of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, which has raised concern among Jewish leaders and some Christian supporters of Israel. National Republican figures also criticized his ideology, though some of those critiques were condemned for inflammatory language.

Statements on Faith and Identity

During the campaign, Mamdani stated he would not change his personal beliefs upon assuming office, saying, “I will not change who I am, how I eat, or the faith that I’m proud to call my own.”

Previous mayors of New York City, including Michael Bloomberg and Eric Adams, used family Bibles during their oath ceremonies. Mamdani joins a small number of U.S. officials who have chosen to be sworn in using the Quran, a decision that has drawn both support and criticism across the political spectrum.

His inauguration comes amid ongoing national debate over the role of religion in public life and the cultural direction of America’s largest city.