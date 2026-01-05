Pastor Wounded in Attack at Church Site in Uganda

NAIROBI, Kenya (Morning Star News) – Five Muslims wielding sharp objects attacked a pastor in eastern Uganda on Dec. 21, seriously injuring him, sources said.

Pastor Joseph Kanooni of Revival Mission Centre Church was attacked in Kaliro at about 6 p.m. while alone inside his church compound preparing for an all-night prayer service, he said.

Five Muslim men brandishing sticks and sharp objects confronted and assaulted Pastor Kanooni, accusing him of “misleading their children” by encouraging them to attend church, he said. The pastor identified two of the assailants as Ismael Mukulu and Fahadi Kuluza, whom he had engaged in public religious debates during evangelistic events and had previously threatened him.

“They attacked me suddenly while I was working inside the church,” Pastor Kanooni told Morning Star News from his hospital bed. “I tried to protect myself, but I was overwhelmed and later lost consciousness. When I regained awareness, I found myself receiving treatment in hospital.”

Church members who later arrived at the premises said they found him severely wounded behind the church building. He sustained deep cuts on his hand and back.

“We had brought him food because he was working alone,” said church member Solomon Kiseka, one of those who found him. “When we couldn’t find him inside, we searched around and discovered him injured and calling for help. We immediately arranged transport and rushed him to a nearby clinic for first aid.”

Pastor Kanooni was later transferred to a hospital for further treatment and was in stable condition.

Police in Eastern Uganda were searching for five suspects following the attack.

Local church leaders condemned the attack and called on authorities to ensure the suspects are arrested and brought to justice. They also appealed for calm among communities as investigations continue.

Police had not released an official statement at this writing, but sources said the case had been reported and investigations were underway. The suspects remained at large.

The attack was the latest of many instances of persecution of Christians in Uganda that Morning Star News has documented.

Uganda’s constitution and other laws provide for religious freedom, including the right to propagate one’s faith and convert from one faith to another. Muslims make up no more than 12 percent of Uganda’s population, with high concentrations in eastern areas of the country.

