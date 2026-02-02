Family in Somalia Flees Home after Embracing Christ

NAIROBI, Kenya (Morning Star News) – A mother of three in Somalia fled her home after her Muslim husband learned she had accepted Christ, but he later also converted and now the entire family is at risk, they said.

Fatuma Juma, a resident of Kismayo, said she experienced a deep personal encounter with Christ in November 2024. As apostasy is punishable by death in Somalia, she initially kept her faith secret.

During an underground fellowship meeting she attended with her two daughters last year on April 25, she was listening to an audio message and began to weep uncontrollably, Juma said. Her 7- and 9-year-old daughters, alarmed by their mother’s emotional state, returned home and informed their father, Ibrahim Mohammed.

Mohammed sent their 13-year-old son to bring her back.

“When I arrived, my mum was not herself,” he told Morning Star News. “She looked confused and continued shedding tears until the fellowship ended.”

When Juma did not return home immediately, Mohammed went to the site and angrily confronted her. He demanded an explanation and attempted to force her to return but Juma, physically weak and emotionally overwrought, asked for permission to speak, witnesses said.

Juma then prayed aloud, saying, “Oh Lord Jesus, forgive my past sins. Since now I am born again, I will not disobey you from today,” they said.

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



Her husband left, shocked and confused. Sources said the underground church leader then urged calm and forgiveness before leaving.

Fear and isolation have since marked Juma’s life. Her husband forbade her from attending Christian fellowship, forcing her to practice her faith secretly. Over time, she grew desperate for the freedom to worship openly.

“My life had completely changed,” she said. “I was tired of worshipping in secret.”

On Aug. 15, Juma fled her home with her three children and relocated to an undisclosed area. Her husband remained but continued to contact her by phone.

Mohammed became distressed by the separation and, on Oct. 20, asked her if he could join his wife and children, Juma said. He promised that if she allowed him to come, he would live peacefully with her and permit her to worship Jesus freely.

“I accepted his request,” Juma told Morning Star News by phone. “My husband came to where I was staying.”

One month later, on Christmas Day, Mohammed put his faith in Christ, she said. Previously he had had informed relatives that his wife had left Islam to become a Christian, however, leaving both of them now at risk of retaliation. Juma said it is impossible to return to Kismayo due to threats and fear of violence.

The couple is now appealing for prayers and assistance, saying they need financial support to enroll their children in school as they seek employment while in hiding.

“Please pray for us,” Juma said. “We only want to live in peace and worship God freely.”

Somalia ranked No. 2 on Christian support group Open Doors’ 2026 World Watch List of the 50 countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian. The country’s constitution establishes Islam as the state religion and prohibits the propagation of any other religion, according to the U.S. State Department. It also requires that laws comply with sharia (Islamic law) principles, with no exceptions in application for non-Muslims.

The death penalty for apostasy is part of Islamic law according to mainstream schools of Islamic jurisprudence. An Islamic extremist group in Somalia, Al Shabaab, is allied with Al Qaeda and adheres to the teaching.

If you would like to help persecuted Christians, visit https://morningstarnews.org/resources/aid-agencies/ for a list of organizations that can orient you on how to get involved.

If you or your organization would like to help enable Morning Star News to continue raising awareness of persecuted Christians worldwide with original-content reporting, please consider collaborating at https://morningstarnews.org/donate/?

###

© 2026 Morning Star News. Articles/photos may be reprinted with credit to Morning Star News. https://morningstarnews.org

Tweet: https://twitter.com/morningstarnewz/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MorningStarNews

Morning Star News is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that relies solely on contributions to offer original news reports of persecuted Christians. By providing reliable news on the suffering church, Morning Star News’ mission is to empower those in the free world to help and to encourage persecuted Christians that they are not forgotten or alone. For free subscription, contact editor@morningstarnews.org; to make tax-deductible donations, visit https://morningstarnews.org/donate/? or send check to Morning Star News, 34281 Doheny Park Rd., # 7022, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624, USA.

The post Family in Somalia Flees Home after Embracing Christ appeared first on Morningstar News.