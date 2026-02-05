A new era for creative missions: ACT International appoints Dr. Scott Ingegneri as CEO

BRENTWOOD, TN — Artists in Christian International (ACT International) has announced a significant leadership transition, naming Scott Ingegneri, Th.D., as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Ingegneri, a seasoned worship leader and pastor with over 25 years of experience, steps into the role with a vision to mobilize a new generation of “artistic Kingdom servants.” Known for founding Awaken Ministries International and the Nashville-based Awaken House, Ingegneri brings a unique blend of creative artistry and organizational strategy to the 50-year-old ministry.

Under his leadership, ACT International—which currently supports over 500 ministries across 50 countries—plans to:

Expand global partnerships to increase capacity for creative outreach.

Launch new training resources specifically for artists and innovators.

Strengthen ties with Christian universities to engage young creatives.

Founder Byron Spradlin, who has long championed the role of the arts in the Church, expressed high confidence in the appointment, noting that Ingegneri’s heart for artists makes him the “natural fit” for this next season of growth.

Read the full announcement and learn more about Dr. Ingegneri’s strategic vision for the future of global creative missions on the WIRE ➡