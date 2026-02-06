Pastor, Daughter and Son-in-Law Slain in Plateau State, Nigeria 

ABUJA, Nigeria (Christian Daily International–Morning Star News) – Fulani herdsmen last month killed a pastor, his daughter and her husband, leaving the couple’s 3-month-old baby with a machete wound, in Plateau state, Nigeria.

The Christian family was ambushed as they traveled on the Jos-Barkin Ladi highway to a village in Barkin Ladi County on Jan. 16, the Evangelical Missionary Society (EMS) of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) said in a statement.

The Rev. Bulus Madaki, an EMS worker, his daughter and son-in-law were slain in the attack, while the granddaughter suffered a machete cut on the head and was left to die but survived.

“In Nigeria, the gospel is often preached at the cost of blood and tears, the blood and tears of missionaries who choose to follow Christ no matter the price,” the EMS leaders stated.

Pastor Madaki had served at Janta 2 Mission Station in Zagun District Church Council (DCC) and was recently transferred to Gwol DCC; he was killed along the Kassa-Nding Bridge in Barkin Ladi County, they said.

“He was killed alongside his married daughter and son-in-law by killer Fulani herdsmen. They were on their way to his new mission station. They never arrived,” the leaders stated. “His granddaughter, a 3-month-old baby girl, survived the attack with a severe head injury. She now lives as an orphan, having lost her father, her mother, and her grandfather in a single, violent moment.”

The attack marks the harsh reality of missions in Nigeria, they stated.

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



“Missions in Nigeria is growing, but the danger that comes with it is both real, brutal and enduring,” they stated. “In spite of this attack, it is a sure evidence that we are winning and souls are being won to Christ through a tumultuous period.”

ECWA members told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News that persecution of Christians will continue to serve as a catalyst to the spread of the gospel.

“We pray to do more, persecution will never end and so also evangelism will never end,” said ECWA member Cletus Ali. “We pray for them [terrorists] and believe they will one day receive salvation and become part of us.”

Ayoola Abejide, another ECWA member, asked God to give grace to preach the gospel despite persecution and death.

“May God intervene and also bring vengeance upon the enemies of the gospel and give us rest,” Abejide said. “No retreat, no surrender. Nothing shall separate us from the love of Christ. May God comfort the church and the entire family.”

ECWA member Lydia Mark said God speaks in all situations.

“He is speaking even right now concerning this present situation,” Mark said. “May God grant us the needed grace to believe even when we don’t loudly hear Him as He speaks in Jesus’ name. Divine comfort we pray.”

More Christians were killed in Nigeria than in any other country from Oct. 1, 2024 to Sept. 30, 2025, according to Open Doors’ 2026 World Watch List. Of the 4,849 Christians killed worldwide for their faith during that period, 3,490 – 72 percent – were Nigerians, an increase from 3,100 the prior year. Nigeria ranked No. 7 on the WWL list of the 50 countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian.

Numbering in the millions across Nigeria and the Sahel, predominantly Muslim Fulani comprise hundreds of clans of many different lineages who do not hold extremist views, but some Fulani do adhere to radical Islamist ideology, the United Kingdom’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for International Freedom or Belief (APPG) noted in a 2020 report.

“They adopt a comparable strategy to Boko Haram and ISWAP and demonstrate a clear intent to target Christians and potent symbols of Christian identity,” the APPG report states.

Christian leaders in Nigeria have said they believe herdsmen attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria’s Middle Belt are inspired by their desire to forcefully take over Christians’ lands and impose Islam as desertification has made it difficult for them to sustain their herds.

In the country’s North-Central zone, where Christians are more common than they are in the North-East and North-West, Islamic extremist Fulani militia attack farming communities, killing many hundreds, Christians above all, according to the report. Jihadist groups such as Boko Haram and the splinter group Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), among others, are also active in the country’s northern states, where federal government control is scant and Christians and their communities continue to be the targets of raids, sexual violence, and roadblock killings, according to the report. Abductions for ransom have increased considerably in recent years.

The violence has spread to southern states, and a new jihadist terror group, Lakurawa, has emerged in the northwest, armed with advanced weaponry and a radical Islamist agenda, the WWL noted. Lakurawa is affiliated with the expansionist Al-Qaeda insurgency Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin, or JNIM, originating in Mali.

Nigeria ranked seventh on the 2026 WWL list of the 50 countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian.

If you would like to help persecuted Christians, visit https://morningstarnews.org/resources/aid-agencies/ for a list of organizations that can orient you on how to get involved.

If you or your organization would like to help enable Morning Star News to continue raising awareness of persecuted Christians worldwide with original-content reporting, please consider collaborating at https://morningstarnews.org/donate/?

###

© 2026 Morning Star News. Articles/photos may be reprinted with credit to Morning Star News. https://morningstarnews.org

Tweet: https://twitter.com/morningstarnewz/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MorningStarNews

Morning Star News is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that relies solely on contributions to offer original news reports of persecuted Christians. By providing reliable news on the suffering church, Morning Star News’ mission is to empower those in the free world to help and to encourage persecuted Christians that they are not forgotten or alone. For free subscription, contact editor@morningstarnews.org; to make tax-deductible donations, visit https://morningstarnews.org/donate/? or send check to Morning Star News, 34281 Doheny Park Rd., # 7022, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624, USA.

The post Pastor, Daughter and Son-in-Law Slain in Plateau State, Nigeria appeared first on Morningstar News.