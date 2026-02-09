Mayor Mamdani invokes ‘Prophet Muhammad’ to shield illegal immigrants from federal law as sanctuary policies escalate

(Christian News Network) — Mayor Zohran Mamdani has sparked deep concern among proponents of the rule of law after using his administration’s first interfaith breakfast to launch a sweeping expansion of New York City’s sanctuary policies.

Addressing nearly 400 faith and community leaders, the mayor explicitly linked his policy of non-cooperation with federal authorities to his own religious background. Most notably, Mamdani invoked the name of the “Prophet Muhammad” to frame the city’s defiance of federal immigration statutes as a moral necessity.

He quoted the Islamic figure to suggest that “glad tidings” belong to those who remain “strangers.” Critics argue this rhetoric weaponizes religious sentiment to justify the systematic obstruction of federal law.

A Fortress Against Federal Law

The centerpiece of this controversial agenda is Executive Order 13. This mandate effectively turns the city’s vast infrastructure—including schools, hospitals, shelters, and even public parking lots—into “no-go zones” for federal agents.

Under the new rules, federal officers are barred from city property unless they possess a judicial warrant. Beyond physical access, the order establishes a “data firewall” to prevent city agencies from sharing resident information with federal authorities.

Perhaps most concerning to public safety advocates is the requirement for the NYPD and the department of correction to undergo mandatory internal audits. These audits ensure local law enforcement is strictly complying with sanctuary limitations.

Many fear this will lead to a dangerous breakdown in communication, potentially allowing criminal aliens to be released back into New York neighborhoods rather than being handed over for deportation.

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



Faith Leaders Urged to Defy the State

Furthering this divide, the mayor launched a citywide “know your rights” campaign. The city is printing 30,000 booklets in 10 languages that provide specific instructions on how to refuse cooperation with federal officers.

Mamdani called on pastors, imams, and rabbis to turn their houses of worship into distribution hubs for these materials. He urged them to help “give language to courage” by shielding congregants from what he described as “abusive” enforcement.

While the mayor frequently invoked the biblical call to “love the stranger,” many Christian leaders point to scriptural mandates in Romans 13. These passages command believers to respect governing authorities and the laws of the land. They argue that true compassion does not require the subversion of national borders or the undermining of security personnel.

Radical Rhetoric and Public Cost

The mayor’s address featured increasingly radical rhetoric directed at federal agents. He described them as “masked agents” who “visit terror” and “violate the Constitution.”

By characterizing the enforcement of U.S. immigration law as a “cruelty” that “staggers the conscience,” the Mamdani administration has signaled a total departure from a cooperative federalist model.

As New York City continues to buckle under the financial and social strain of the ongoing migrant crisis, this doubling down suggests a leadership more committed to ideological defiance than to the orderly administration of justice. This policy shift places the city on a collision course with federal authorities, leaving taxpayers to wonder how much more will be spent protecting those who have bypassed the legal immigration system.