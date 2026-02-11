Muslim Extremists Beat Two Pastors in Eastern Uganda

NAIROBI, Kenya (Morning Star News) – Two pastors were discharged from a hospital in eastern Uganda on Sunday (Feb. 8) after a group of Muslim extremists beat them more than a week before, sources said.

Pastor John Michael Okoel and Assistant Pastor Abraham Omoding of New Life Church in Pallisa, about 200 kilometers (120 miles) northeast of Kampala, were returning home from an all-night prayer meeting at 4 a.m. on Jan. 30 when five masked men dressed in Islamic attire stopped them at Osupa Swamp along the Pallisa-Mbale Highway, Pastor Okoel said.

The attackers were armed with sticks and knives when they confronted the pastors, accusing them of blasphemy and attempting to convert Muslims, he said.

“They began accusing us of lying about Allah, preaching that Allah has a Son and converting their brothers and sisters,” Pastor Okoel told Morning Star News. “Before I could respond, one of them, Ali Kitaali, slapped me, cut me near my mouth and hit my knee and hand. I fell unconscious.”

The assailants threatened to kill them and appeared determined to end their lives, he said.

“They then attacked my assistant pastor, fracturing his arm, knocking out two teeth, and beat him badly on the back,” Pastor Okoel said.

Their ordeal ended when a vehicle approached from the opposite direction and flashed its headlights, causing the assailants to flee, he said.

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



Those in the vehicle stopped to help and rushed the wounded pastors to a nearby clinic, where they received emergency aid. Relatives and church members later arrived and helped transfer them to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital for further treatment.

Both pastors were continuing to recover at home. They said they intend to report the attack to police once they are physically able to do so.

Church leaders and community members expressed deep concern over the attack. A neighboring pastor who requested anonymity described it as “deeply disturbing,” calling on authorities to investigate and ensure justice.

“No religious leader should fear for their life because of their faith,” he said.

Area residents said the assault has heightened fear and anxiety in the area, particularly among Christian leaders.

“This attack has shocked the community,” said one Pallisa resident. “If such violence is not addressed, it could threaten peaceful coexistence.”

The attack highlights ongoing religious tensions in parts of eastern Uganda. At this writing police had not issued an official statement, and no arrests had been reported.

The attack was the latest of many instances of persecution of Christians in Uganda that Morning Star News has documented.

Uganda’s constitution and other laws provide for religious freedom, including the right to propagate one’s faith and convert from one faith to another. Muslims make up no more than 12 percent of Uganda’s population, with high concentrations in eastern areas of the country.

If you would like to help persecuted Christians, visit https://morningstarnews.org/resources/aid-agencies/ for a list of organizations that can orient you on how to get involved.

If you or your organization would like to help enable Morning Star News to continue raising awareness of persecuted Christians worldwide with original-content reporting, please consider collaborating at https://morningstarnews.org/donate/?

###

© 2026 Morning Star News. Articles/photos may be reprinted with credit to Morning Star News. https://morningstarnews.org

Tweet: https://twitter.com/morningstarnewz/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MorningStarNews

Morning Star News is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that relies solely on contributions to offer original news reports of persecuted Christians. By providing reliable news on the suffering church, Morning Star News’ mission is to empower those in the free world to help and to encourage persecuted Christians that they are not forgotten or alone. For free subscription, contact editor@morningstarnews.org; to make tax-deductible donations, visit https://morningstarnews.org/donate/? or send check to Morning Star News, 34281 Doheny Park Rd., # 7022, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624, USA.

The post Muslim Extremists Beat Two Pastors in Eastern Uganda appeared first on Morningstar News.