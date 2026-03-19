Officials in Pakistan Defy Order to Correct Christians’ Religious ID

LAHORE, Pakistan (Christian Daily International–Morning Star News) – Authorities in Pakistan failed to correct the religious identity of a Christian family in the national database despite a court directive, leaving them vulnerable to social pressure and economic hardship, they said.

Naseem Bibi, originally of Haveli Lakha in Kasur District, Punjab Province, said that she and her four children continue to be officially registered as Muslims due to an administrative error linked to her late husband’s records.

“After my husband passed away in August 2016, we were shocked to see that his religion was recorded as Islam on his death certificate under the name ‘Muhammad Iqbal Sohail,’” Bibi said. “When I investigated further, I discovered that my children and I had also been registered as Muslims in the records of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).”

Bibi, a member of the Brethren Church who now works at a factory in Lahore, said that repeated attempts to have the records corrected through the local NADRA office were unsuccessful. Officials, she said, told them to seek a court order.

“We pleaded that we are practicing Christians and want our identity to reflect that, but they insisted that any change in the religion field required a court directive,” she told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News. “We visited the office multiple times, but our requests were repeatedly dismissed.”

In October 2023, the family filed a declaration suit in a civil court in Depalpur seeking correction of their identity records, including the removal of the prefix “Muhammad” from her three sons’ names and the amendment of their religious status. After several months of legal proceedings, the court issued an order directing NADRA to rectify the records. The authority, however, implemented the order only partially, Bibi said.

“They removed ‘Muhammad’ from my sons’ names, but our religion is still recorded as Islam,” she said. “When we raised objections, officials told us that the court had only instructed them to correct the names and that changing the religion field was beyond their authority.”

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The discrepancy has had serious consequences for the family. Bibi said they faced increasing social pressure after their efforts became known in their neighborhood.

“Some people assumed we had converted and warned us that we would be treated as apostates if we tried to leave Islam,” she said. “Due to the pressure, we had to leave our home in Haveli Lakha and move to Lahore.”

The administrative issue has also affected their livelihoods. Bibi’s employment status was downgraded from a monthly salary to daily wages after her identity card expired and could not be properly renewed.

“My sons are facing similar problems in finding employment,” she added. “My daughter, who is married, is unable to obtain birth registration documents for her children because of the discrepancy in her records.”

Albert Patras, a Christian rights activist assisting the family, said the case raises broader concerns about the rule of law and minority rights in Pakistan.

“This is not just about one family,” he said. “Failure to implement a clear court order undermines the rule of law and violates constitutional protections for religious minorities. Misidentification of religion can expose individuals to discrimination, social pressure and psychological harm.”

Human rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns about systemic barriers faced by minorities in accessing legal remedies and state services. Documentation issues, particularly those involving religious identity, have been cited as a recurring challenge affecting employment, education, voting rights and access to justice.

Legal experts note that changes to religious identity in official records are tightly restricted in Pakistan. While corrections may be made in cases of clerical error, individuals registered as Muslims generally face significant legal and procedural barriers in altering their religious status.

Although Pakistan does not have a specific law criminalizing apostasy, accusations related to renouncing Islam can carry serious risks. Section 295-A of the Pakistan Penal Code prescribes penalties of up to 10 years of prison for acts deemed to outrage religious feelings. In some cases, allegations of blasphemy have led to mob violence.

Pakistan’s population is more than 96 percent Muslim. International watchdogs continue to rank Pakistan among the most difficult countries for Christians. The country ranked eighth on Open Doors’ 2026 World Watch List of the countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian.

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