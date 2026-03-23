Kermit Gosnell, the notorious abortionist sentenced to life for killing babies, dies

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(6abc) — Kermit Gosnell, an abortion clinic doctor sentenced to life for killing three babies who had been delivered alive, died earlier this month at a Pennsylvania hospital, prison officials said Monday.

Gosnell’s grimy West Philadelphia clinic became known as the “house of horrors.” Former employees testified he routinely performed illegal abortions past Pennsylvania’s 24-week limit, that he delivered babies who were still moving, whimpering or breathing, and that he and his assistants dispatched the newborns by “snipping” their spines, as he referred to it.

Department of Corrections spokesperson Maria Bivens said Gosnell, 85, died March 1 at a hospital outside the prison system. He had most recently been incarcerated at the State Correctional Institution-Smithfield, about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) south of Pittsburgh. A cause of death was not disclosed.

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