Terrorists Mount More Deadly Raids in Plateau State, Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (Christian Daily International–Morning Star News) – Fulani terrorists killed eight Christians in Plateau state, Nigeria from April 3 to Saturday (April 11), including three in a district that had been attacked just days before.

The assailants attacked Jol village, Riyom County on Saturday (April 11) night, killing Geoffrey Infinity and another Christian identified only as Kefas, area residents said.

“Last night, April 11, there were gunshots everywhere by Fulani terrorists,” resident Blessing Bature told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News in a text message. “Please pray for Gwa-wereng, Gwa-Rim, Rim, and Jol communities of Riyom LGA Plateau state of Nigeria. We pray that God continue to protect his people.”

Bature identified one the Christians killed as “Kefas, my classmate,” and asserted that the killers “will not know peace.”

Resident King Joshua said those who attacked the area villages were armed Fulanis.

“Fulani terrorists have killed a Christian, Geoffrey Infinity,” Joshua said in a text message. “He was my roommate in school at the Jos Campus of the Plateau State Polytechnic in Barkin Ladi. He was killed in the attack that occurred last night in Jol Riyom LGA.”

In Riyom County’s Bachi District, Fulanis on April 6 killed a Christian in Dum village, residents said.

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“A student of Federal University of Education Pankshin, Mr. Badung Sunday Alamba, a Christian and the only male child of his mother, was killed by Fulani Militia,” Zere Samuel told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News.

Community leader Rwang Tengwong confirmed a series of killings in a press statement he issued from Jos.

“There was a premeditated attack carried out by armed Fulani terrorists in Dum village of Bachi District, Riyom Local Government Area,” Tengwong said. “The incident occurred at about 7:49 p.m. on April 6, when the terrorists, who had already positioned themselves to attack the village, laid an ambush at the entrance of Dum village. Tragically, Badung Sunday, 29, a third-year student of the Federal University of Education, Pankshin, was shot and killed by the terrorists, cutting short the life of a promising young man who was the only child of his mother, and whose future held great hope for his family and community.”

Another Christian, Dachomo Habila, narrowly escaped the ambush unhurt despite attempts by the terrorists to end his life, Tengwong said.

In Jol village on April 3, area resident Victor Mangwe told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News in a text, “Fulani terrorists attacked Jol community of Riyom LGA this morning at about 6:56 a.m., April 3, killing Mr. Dalyop Betobeje, 51.”

Resident Maria Dauda added, “Our government says Christians are not being killed, but Fulani herdsmen killed one Christian in the early hours of April 3, in Jol community.”

Barkin Ladi Attacks

In Barkin Ladi County, Fulanis attacked Nding village on April 8, residents said.

“Fulani terrorists ambushed three Christians, killing one of them and injuring two the others in Nding community,” Joshua Bot told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News in a text message. “The incident occurred near the offices of the Great Commission Movement of Nigeria at around 4:15 p.m.”

He identified the slain Christian as Ayuba Pam of Nding and the wounded as Alfred Dung and Nathaniel Bitrus.

“Both injured Christians are currently being treated at a hospital,” Bot said.

Resident Ayuba Roba corroborated the account of the attack.

In Barkin Ladi County’s Heipang District, where Fulanis had attacked on April 1, Fulani terrorists attacked again on April 5, killing three Christians in Pwomol village, sources said. Mercy Yop Chuwang, spokesperson for Barkin Ladi Local Government Council chairman, confirmed the killings in a press statement.

“The Heipang community has been thrown into mourning following an attack by armed Fulani men on Pommwol village in the early hours of Sunday, 5 April, which claimed the lives of three Christians: Daniel M. Dung, 60; Bitrus Pam, 30; and Marvin Dung, 27,” Chuwang said. “One Christian, Pam Davou, 45, sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital.”

Council Chairman Stephen Gyang Pwajok and the outspoken Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo took part in a subsequent funeral service.

Police spokesman Alfred Alabo said personnel and other security members were been deployed to the area after receiving reports of gunshots early on April 6.

“The Plateau State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that on 6th April, 2026 at about 04:30 a.m., we received a distress call from Barkin Ladi Local Government Area reporting gunshot sounds around Pwomol village in Heipang District,” Alabo said in a statement. “Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police mobilized a Joint Response Team comprising of the DPO Barkin Ladi, the Military, and other security agencies who engaged the attackers in a gun duel. Due to the superior firepower of our team, the attackers were forced to flee into the surrounding mountainous forests.”

During the attack, three persons lost their lives and another sustained injuries, he said.

“In a follow-up clearance operation carried out by the team, one suspect identified as Suleiman (male) was arrested around the Redemption Camp [of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG],” Alabo said. “The suspect was apprehended with visible blood stains and is currently in custody.”

Inspector General of Police Olatunji Rilwan Disu has reinforced security in the area with additional deployments, intensified patrols and synergy with other security agencies, he added.

More Christians were killed in Nigeria than in any other country from Oct. 1, 2024 to Sept. 30, 2025, according to Open Doors’ 2026 World Watch List. Of the 4,849 Christians killed worldwide for their faith during that period, 3,490 – 72 percent – were Nigerians, an increase from 3,100 the prior year. Nigeria ranked No. 7 on the WWL list of the 50 countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian.

Numbering in the millions across Nigeria and the Sahel, predominantly Muslim Fulani comprise hundreds of clans of many different lineages who do not hold extremist views, but some Fulani do adhere to radical Islamist ideology, the United Kingdom’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for International Freedom or Belief (APPG) noted in a 2020 report.

“They adopt a comparable strategy to Boko Haram and ISWAP and demonstrate a clear intent to target Christians and potent symbols of Christian identity,” the APPG report states.

Christian leaders in Nigeria have said they believe herdsmen attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria’s Middle Belt are inspired by their desire to forcefully take over Christians’ lands and impose Islam as desertification has made it difficult for them to sustain their herds.

In the country’s North-Central zone, where Christians are more common than they are in the North-East and North-West, Islamic extremist Fulani militia attack farming communities, killing many hundreds, Christians above all, according to the report. Jihadist groups such as Boko Haram and the splinter group Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), among others, are also active in the country’s northern states, where federal government control is scant and Christians and their communities continue to be the targets of raids, sexual violence, and roadblock killings, according to the report. Abductions for ransom have increased considerably in recent years.

The violence has spread to southern states, and a new jihadist terror group, Lakurawa, has emerged in the northwest, armed with advanced weaponry and a radical Islamist agenda, the WWL noted. Lakurawa is affiliated with the expansionist Al-Qaeda insurgency Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin, or JNIM, originating in Mali.

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