Trump deletes AI image portraying himself as Jesus-like figure following blasphemy outcry

(New York Post) — President Trump drew a firestorm of criticism — including from conservatives — for sharing an AI-generated image portraying himself as a Christ-like figure, with some accusing the commander-in-chief of “blasphemy.”

The image, posted on his Truth Social account Sunday night but then deleted Monday morning, features Trump clad in billowy white and red robes and placing his hand on the forehead of a man lying in a hospital bed, his other hand radiating a divine light.

He’s flanked by a nurse kneeling beside the sick man, a woman in prayer, and a man in Army camouflage, presumably a soldier, peering up at him reverently.

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