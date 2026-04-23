Change Sought to Help Kidnapped Christian Girls in Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan (Christian Daily International–Morning Star News) – A Christian lawmaker in Pakistan filed a motion in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday (April 21) seeking an explanation from the provincial government on why courts were not consistently accepting official age records in cases of abducted and forcibly converted/married girls.

Ejaz Alam Augustine, a former provincial minister for human rights and minority affairs, questioned the judiciary’s disregarding of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) birth record as conclusive evidence, warning the practice increases exploitation of minors.

His motion follows a controversial Feb. 3 ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan, which upheld the marriage of a 13-year-old Christian girl, Maria Shahbaz, to Shehryar Ahmad, a 30-year-old Muslim man whom her family has accused of abducting her.

In its detailed judgment issued on March 25, a two-judge bench questioned the reliability of NADRA and local union council records, citing delayed registration, inconsistencies in documentation and contradictions in statements regarding the girl’s age. The court held that such records, without satisfactory explanation or independent corroboration, could not be treated as conclusive proof.

The bench also alleged that the petitioner, Maria’s father Shahbaz Masih, had failed to adequately explain discrepancies in the documentation. It further observed that Maria appeared “to be of a more advanced age” during court proceedings.

In his motion, Augustine argued that minority communities, particularly Christians, face significant challenges in such cases, as they rely on NADRA-issued documents as primary proof of identity and age. He called on the government to clarify why child registration certificates and family registration certificates are not granted full legal standing in court, what policy measures are being taken to address the issue and how minority communities are being protected.

The motion also requests that NADRA’s director general brief the provincial assembly or a relevant committee.

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Augustine said the court’s ruling had caused “deep anguish and unrest” within the Christian community.

“This issue constitutes a violation of the fundamental rights of minority citizens,” Augustine told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News. “Courts in Punjab are continuing to disregard official birth documents, which has become a barrier to restoring custody of abducted girls to their parents. If courts rely instead on statements about age – often made under duress – it undermines the purpose of official records.”

He further claimed that multiple cases involving the alleged abduction and forced conversion or marriage of minor Christian girls had been reported across Punjab since the FCC ruling.

Augustine on Monday (April 20) submitted a notice proposing amendments to the draft Punjab Child Marriage Restraint Act 2026, which has been approved by a standing committee of the provincial assembly and is expected to be presented for a vote.

While welcoming the bill’s provision to raise the legal age of marriage to 18 for both males and females, Augustine said it contains gaps. He called for mandatory presentation of national identity cards at the time of marriage registration and for marriages involving minors to be declared void from the outset.

“It is inconsistent to criminalize child marriage while continuing to recognize such unions as legally valid,” he said. “This legal gap must be addressed.”

His proposed amendments also emphasize restoring custody of minors to their parents as their natural guardians. Augustine added that several Muslim lawmakers support the proposals, expressing optimism that they could be incorporated into the final legislation.

On April 13, a provincial assembly committee advanced the Punjab Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2026 for further consideration. The bill follows an ordinance promulgated on Feb. 11 by Punjab Gov. Sardar Saleem Haider, which is set to lapse in May if not enacted into law.

The proposed legislation would replace provisions of the Child Marriage Restraint Act of 1929. It classifies child marriage as a cognizable, non-bailable and non-compoundable offense, with penalties including up to seven years’ imprisonment and fines of up to 1 million Pakistani rupees (about $3,500). It also introduces penalties for marriage registrars who facilitate underage marriages, criminalizes cohabitation resulting from such unions as child abuse, and imposes liability on parents or guardians who enable them. Cases would be tried in sessions courts with a mandated 90-day timeframe for resolution.

Despite these measures, rights advocates say enforcement remains a major challenge, particularly in cases involving religious minorities.

Pakistan ranked eighth on Open Doors’ 2026 World Watch List of countries where Christians face the most severe persecution, citing concerns including forced conversions, abductions and gaps in legal protection for vulnerable communities.

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