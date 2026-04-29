Bill to Curb Child Marriage Passes in Punjab, Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan (Christian Daily International–Morning Star News) – The Punjab Province Assembly in Pakistan on Monday (April 27) passed a landmark bill aimed at curbing child marriage following a heated debate between government and opposition lawmakers.

The Punjab Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2026 was approved by a majority vote after being introduced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman. The legislation had earlier been cleared by the provincial assembly’s Standing Committee on Local Government and Community Development on April 13, and goes into effect upon signing by Punjab Gov. Saleem Haider Khan.

Christian rights advocates welcomed the move, calling it a significant step toward protecting underage minority girls from sexual exploitation linked to forced religious conversions and marriages.

The new law brings Punjab in line with Sindh and Balochistan provinces and the Islamabad Capital Territory, all of which have set 18 as the minimum legal age of marriage. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains the only province without similar legislation.

The bill replaces provisions of the Child Marriage Restraint Act of 1929, which allowed girls to marry at 16 and boys at 18, and sets 18 as the minimum age for both sexes.

Lawmakers also unanimously adopted an amendment requiring the “best interests of the child” to be a primary consideration in all proceedings under the law, including investigation, bail, sentencing and custody. The amendment was introduced by Christian lawmaker Ejaz Alam Augustine and co-sponsored by members across party lines.

It further clarifies that a child involved in a marriage cannot be treated as an offender, and that any purported consent by a minor, particularly in cases involving coercion or abduction, will not be considered determinative in custody or protection decisions.

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The legislation drew strong opposition from some lawmakers, who argued it conflicted with Islamic principles and societal norms. They proposed referring the bill back to committee, but the assembly rejected the motion.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari defended the bill, questioning whether critics would accept early marriages for their own daughters. She argued that legal consistency requires marriage decisions to be made at adulthood, noting that citizens cannot enter into contracts before the age of 18.

Bokhari also highlighted the health risks associated with early marriages and stressed the importance of mental and physical maturity, as well as proper age verification through official documents.

Treasury lawmaker Zulfiqar Ali Shah cautioned against prioritizing legislation over “societal values” and raised concerns about the moral implications of restricting early marriages. Bokhari rejected those arguments, pointing to harmful practices such as using girls to settle disputes. She also noted that the Federal Shariat Court had previously upheld similar legislation enacted in Sindh.

A proposal by Augustine to declare all child marriages void was withdrawn after Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan urged further consultation, citing legal complexities including the status of children born from such unions.

Another amendment by Augustine, seeking to make the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) mandatory proof of age, was also withdrawn after government assurances that the requirement would be incorporated into implementing rules.

Augustine said the law would help curb abduction and forced conversion cases involving minority girls.

“While we sought annulment provisions, we recognize the complexity of the issue,” he told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News. “However, leaving such marriages legally valid risks enabling perpetrators to reclaim custody once the victim reaches adulthood.”

Christian rights groups welcomed the legislation but warned that effective enforcement would be critical.

Samson Salamat, chairman of Rawadari Tehreek or Movement for Equality, said authorities must ensure that police and courts handle such cases with sensitivity, particularly when religious conversion claims are used to obscure criminal conduct.

“We appreciate the Punjab government for taking a step in the right direction. However, the real test will be to enforce this law in letter and spirit. In this regard, it is important that the government ensures that the police and judiciary exercise more caution in cases involving minority girls as these children are exploited in the guise of religious conversion, turning a crime into a religious issue,” Salamat told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News.

Tehmina Arora, ADF International’s director of advocacy for Asia, described the law as a critical safeguard, noting that child marriage violates international human rights standards, including the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women.

“We congratulate the Government of Punjab and all civil society groups, who have advocated for this cause, on the historic passage of this bill,” Arora said in a statement to Christian Daily International-Morning Star News. “This marks a landmark moment not only for Punjab Province but for every girl child across Pakistan whose right to childhood, education and a life free from forced early marriage has far too long been denied.”

She emphasized that while the legislation marks a significant policy shift, its effectiveness will depend on consistent enforcement and institutional accountability.

On April 22, independent experts appointed by the U.N. Human Rights Council also urged Pakistan to strengthen efforts against forced conversions and child marriages. They recommended raising the minimum marriage age nationwide, criminalizing forced religious conversion and ensuring accountability through prompt investigations.

The Punjab Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2026 introduces strict penalties for those involved in underage marriages. Child marriage is classified as a cognizable, non-bailable and non-compoundable offense. Individuals who contract, facilitate or promote such marriages face up to seven years’ imprisonment and fines of up to 1 million Pakistani rupees ($3,500).

Marriage registrars, or nikah khawans, are prohibited from registering marriages involving minors. Violations carry penalties of up to one year in prison and fines of 100,000 rupees ($357).

Adults who marry minors face two to three years’ rigorous imprisonment and fines of up to 500,000 rupees ($1,787). Cohabitation resulting from a child marriage is treated as child abuse, punishable by five to seven years in prison and a minimum fine of 1 million rupees, regardless of purported consent.

The law also criminalizes child trafficking linked to marriage and imposes liability on parents or guardians who facilitate or fail to prevent underage marriages. Such offenses carry penalties of two to three years’ imprisonment and fines of up to 500,000 rupees.

All cases under the law will be tried in Courts of Session and must be concluded within 90 days, a measure aimed at expediting justice.

Pakistan ranked eighth on Open Doors’ 2026 World Watch List of the 50 countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian. The report cites forced conversions, abductions and gaps in legal protections among key concerns.

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