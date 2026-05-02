Avatar or Author?: The Spiritual Deception Behind Brandon Lake and Nick Jonas’s ‘The Author’

EDITORIAL — On May 1, 2026, the Christian music world was introduced to “The Author,” a sweeping ballad featuring worship leader Brandon Lake and pop sensation Nick Jonas. To the casual listener, it is a touching story of a “preacher’s kid” returning to his roots—a narrative fueled by Jonas’s history as an Assemblies of God preacher’s son. The song opens with Jonas singing, “Picked up the Book for the first time in ages / Still washed me clean with the dust on the pages.”

For the Christian audience, “The Book” is unmistakably the Bible, and the imagery suggests a powerful prodigal return to the faith of his youth. However, a deeper look at the messenger behind the music reveals a masterclass in spiritual syncretism. This imagery creates a bait-and-switch effect; while it sounds like a public return to Christ, Jonas’s life suggests a move toward religious pluralism. In the Biblical account, the return of the prodigal son involves a complete turning away from the world to return to the Father, yet in this collaboration, there is no mention of repentance from the “other gods” or “other values” that Jonas has publicly embraced.

This deception becomes strikingly clear when the lyrics are held up against Jonas’s own testimony. In a recent interview in February of this year on the Zach Sang Show, Jonas didn’t speak of a return to the exclusivity of Christ; instead, he championed the so-called “beauty” of Hinduism:

“I’ve learned a lot about Hinduism, which is just amazing… profound and beautiful. The practice of Karma… and Dharma is beautiful. We’re raising our daughter to have real Hindu values and an understanding of that in a meaningful way… I’m very blessed to have a multi-religious family.”

Jonas explicitly noted that his faith has “evolved and changed” from the days his father “preached from the pulpit.” This public promotion of a pluralistic lifestyle stands in direct contradiction to the “washed clean” narrative presented in the song, suggesting that the “return” is purely aesthetic.

The dialogue between the two artists in the concert footage further undermines the project’s theological integrity, revealing a philosophy that elevates emotional resonance above Biblical discernment. When Lake refers to Jonas as a “brother” during the dialogue and also claims, “He’s called us to do this; we serve the King,” he sends a dangerously confused message to the Church. In a biblical context, “brother” is not a casual pleasantry; it signifies a shared spiritual rebirth and a mutual commitment to the exclusivity of Christ. To grant this title to a man who finds the law of Karma “profound” is to publicly validate a spiritual worldview that is fundamentally at odds with the Gospel. While some may dismiss this as mere endearment, it serves only to further smudge the boundaries of the faith—prioritizing a false sense of unity over the clarity of the Cross.

This project follows a troubling trend for Lake, who previously made headlines for his high-profile collaboration with secular artist Jelly Roll on the hit “Need A Favor.” By lending his voice and “worship” credibility to artists whose public testimonies remain rooted in secular or pluralistic worldviews, Lake continues to blur the lines of Biblical separation. In these cases, the “watchmen” of the industry have abdicated their duty to “hold firm to the trustworthy word as taught, so that he may be able to give instruction in sound doctrine and also to rebuke those who contradict it” (Titus 1:9).

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Ultimately, when Jonas sings about “Chasing the glory instead of the One,” the listener is left to wonder who “the One” truly is. This is the heart of the deception. In Hindu theology, an Avatar is a deity that descends into the world in various forms and names to suit the age or the culture—a direct contrast to the God of the Bible who declares, “I am the Lord, I change not.” By allowing these two definitions to coexist in a single “worship” song, “The Author” may achieve massive crossover success, but it raises a chilling question: Are they worshiping the unique, exclusive God of the Book, or a multi-religious Avatar designed to wear a Christian mask for the mainstream stage?

Editor’s Note: It is the official position of Christian News Network that the collaboration between Brandon Lake and Nick Jonas represents a dangerous departure from Biblical exclusivity. We urge believers to remain guarded against this rising wave within Contemporary Christian Music (CCM) that seeks to prioritize cultural relevance and “multi-religious” syncretism over the narrow path of the Gospel. Whether it is partnerships with pluralistic pop stars like Jonas or the earlier “Need A Favor” crossover with Jelly Roll, the blurring of these lines is a threat to the clarity of the Cross. Discernment is not a suggestion for the believer; it is a command.