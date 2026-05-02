Brute beasts chase women through streets in sickening ‘rape festival’ in Nigeria

(New York Post) — A recent festival in southern Nigeria has sparked outrage after multiple videos surfaced online showing women being chased through the streets, stripped and sexually assaulted by groups of men in broad daylight.

The footage, recorded during the annual Alue-Do fertility festival in Ozoro, Delta State, has prompted a police investigation and resulted in several arrests, with authorities confirming that multiple suspects were in custody.

The videos have sparked global outcry, with many online describing the event as a “rape festival,” a term that highlights the scale and brutality of what was captured on camera.

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