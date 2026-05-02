Trump Administration Agrees to Keep ‘Pride Flag’ at Stonewall Monument

The Trump administration has finalized a legal settlement to restore the rainbow flag to the Stonewall National Monument, bringing a quiet end to a month-long dispute over federal standards and cultural symbols.

The agreement, which resolves a lawsuit filed by various advocacy groups, reverses an Interior Department decision from February to remove the flag. Federal officials originally cited a January 21 memorandum that restricted flags on government property to the American flag, the Department of the Interior flag, and the POW/MIA flag. The administration had argued that federal sites should remain neutral ground, focused on national unity rather than modern identity-based movements.

Under the terms of the settlement, the National Park Service will maintain a specific three-flag display on the monument’s federal flagpole. To uphold traditional protocol, the United States flag will fly at the top of the mast, followed by the Pride flag and the National Park Service flag. The agreement ensures the display remains permanent, though the government maintains that the monument’s historical significance is also interpreted through traditional educational exhibits.

For many observers of a traditional or conservative faith background, the dispute highlights the ongoing struggle to balance historical preservation with the promotion of modern social ideologies on taxpayer-funded land. Since returning to office, the Trump administration has worked to audit federal messaging and scale back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives that critics describe as divisive.

While the legal settlement restores the flag to federal land, several other rainbow banners located on city-controlled property at the site remained untouched throughout the controversy, as they were not subject to the federal administration’s jurisdiction.



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