‘SPIRIT OF GOD’: Officer talks man off bridge through prayer

(FOX News) — The arc of a man’s life changed dramatically after a Jacksonville police officer, along with a team of other officers, stepped in to help an individual in crisis on the Dames Point Bridge in Florida in April.
Faith had everything to do with it.
Body camera footage taken on April 12 shows Officer Antonio Richardson speaking with a man who was standing on the edge of the bridge — getting ready to jump. Richardson, along with six other patrol officers, responded to the emergency.
“Whatever you’re going through, man, you can get through it,” Richardson can be heard saying to the man during the drama.
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