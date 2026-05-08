Muslim Relatives Cut Off New Christian’s Hands in Uganda

NAIROBI, Kenya (Morning Star News) – Muslim relatives of a man in eastern Uganda who accepted Christ in March cut off his hands on April 17 in an attack over his new faith, sources said.

Kalegeya Faruku, 40, was recovering from severe injuries after the attack at about 7 p.m. at his family home in Jinja, in the district of the same name.

“I gave my life to Jesus in early March 2026, and my family members were not happy,” Faruku told a Morning Star News contact. “They became very angry and started sending me threatening messages about taking my life.”

Faruku said that on April 17 he returned home briefly to collect personal belongings before relocating to a safer place. He intended to travel to Busembatia Town Council in Bugweri District, where a friend who had shared the gospel with him, Christopher Sali, resides.

Relatives ambushed him upon arrival, he said.

“I found my brothers waiting for me, as if they had been informed,” Faruku said. “My elder brother approached me and pretended to ask about my whereabouts. Suddenly, he grabbed me, and others surrounded me.”

They took him into the house and cut off his hands while reciting Islamic scripture, he said. Morning Star News has seen photos of the severed limbs. The relatives later transported him about five kilometers away and abandoned him near a crossroads, severely injured, Faruku said.

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“I thank God that a stranger found me and raised an alarm,” he added. “People came and rushed me to a nearby clinic for medical attention.”

He was receiving medical treatment at a health facility whose name is withheld for security reasons.

An assistant pastor of an evangelical church in the district said Faruku had been attending worship services at his church. The names of the church and assistant pastor are withheld for security reasons.

Faruku is still undergoing treatment the health facility.

His father, Lubega Issa, justified the attack by saying, “That is what sharia [Islamic law] instructs us to do to those who deny the religion of Allah,” according to the assistant pastor.

Police had not released a statement about the incident at this writing, and it remained unclear whether any arrests had been made.

Christian community members and leaders have called for a thorough investigation and for renewed emphasis on peaceful coexistence and freedom of belief.

The attack was the latest of many instances of persecution of Christians in Uganda that Morning Star News has documented.

Uganda’s constitution and other laws provide for religious freedom, including the right to propagate one’s faith and convert from one faith to another. Muslims make up no more than 12 percent of Uganda’s population, with high concentrations in eastern areas of the country.

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