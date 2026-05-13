Convert to Christianity in Uganda Seriously Wounded

NAIROBI, Kenya (Morning Star News) – Muslim in-laws of a recent convert to Christianity in eastern Uganda on May 2 lured him to their home and beat him unconscious after learning that he had left Islam, he said.

Ochora Awali, a 28-year-old father of one child, is still receiving hospital treatment for serious head injuries following the attack in Nakaloke Town, Sironko District, a source said.

After he converted to Christianity on Dec. 31, his wife left with their child to live with her parents in Nakaloke. On May 2, his brother-in-law, Werikhe Aramanzan, called Awali asserting that his child was critically ill, Awali said.

“He pretended to be crying on the phone so that I could believe the situation was serious,” Awali told a Morning Star News contact from his hospital bed in Mbale.

Concerned about his child’s condition, Awali went to the home in Nakaloke with his church pastor.

Upon arrival, his in-laws told him to go inside the house alone while his friend waited outside, he said.

“They started asking me why I left Islam and joined Christianity,” Awali said. “They accused me of bringing shame to the family and spoiling their daughter.”

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Before he could fully respond, several relatives attacked him, he said.

“One jumped on me and started boxing me, while others entered with sticks and beat me badly,” Awali told the Morning Star News contact, saying the beating left him unconscious.

The pastor fled to seek help, and when Awali regained consciousness, he found himself in a clinic in Mbale.

“I cried with a lot of pain, and I cannot tell who brought me to the clinic here in Mbale where I am receiving treatment,” he said. “I also do not know where my friend is at the moment.”

Awali said he put his faith in Christ on New Year’s Eve during a Passover prayer gathering organized by pastors in Busia Town.

His pastor sponsored him to attend Bible school classes in Toronto, Canada that he began attending on Jan. 5.

Awali said he intends to contact the pastor after his discharge to determine what to do next. His church is weighing the consequences of reporting the attack to police.

The attack was the latest of many instances of persecution of Christians in Uganda that Morning Star News has documented.

Uganda’s constitution and other laws provide for religious freedom, including the right to propagate one’s faith and convert from one faith to another. Muslims make up no more than 12 percent of Uganda’s population, with high concentrations in eastern areas of the country.

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