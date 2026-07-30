Scientist claims mathematical findings match Genesis Creation account

(Christian News Network) — For centuries, mainstream science and the Biblical account of Creation have often been presented as opposing views. But does current scientific data and mathematics actually align with the Genesis timeline? Research scientist Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel claims they do.

In his book, Boldest Scientific Formula of God and Creation, Dr. Israel argues that physical and astronomical data, when properly analyzed, align with the Biblical account. By examining numerical patterns across physics and astronomy, he contends that his calculations offer a direct mathematical match to the literal creation timeline in Genesis.

Dr. Israel presents his work as a model aimed at demonstrating how measurable scientific data corresponds with Scripture, offering a unique perspective for both researchers and general readers. While his conclusions are bound to spark discussion, his full release outlines the specific equations and evidence behind his claims.

Read the full press release here to learn more on the Boldest Scientific Formula of God and Creation >>